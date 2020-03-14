Coronavirus is an 'unprecedented challenge' for food banks

The Trussell Trust has warned that the nationwide food bank network is facing an "unprecedented challenge" with the spread of coronavirus.

While the Christian charity is yet to hear from a food bank that has run out of items, it is making preparations in order to continue meeting demand for as long as possible.

"This is an unprecedented challenge, and we don't yet know how things will unfold," the Trussell Trust said.

Food banks rely on donations from members of the public who are able to drop in extra items at their local supermarket as they do their own weekly shop.

Volunteers play a crucial part in packing and distributing the emergency food parcels, but with social distancing measures increasingly being put in place, these could present an additional challenge to food banks.

Trussell Trust chief executive Emma Revie said: "It is possible that food banks will face increased demand as people lose income, at the same time as food donations drop or staff and volunteers are unavailable, due to measures rightly put in place to slow the spread of infection.

"All of this comes when food banks are already dealing with a record level of need for emergency food.

"We're working with our network on how best to support people as the situation unfolds. Wherever possible, food banks will continue to provide the lifeline of emergency food to people unable to afford the essentials and we encourage the public to continue donating after checking with their local food bank what items are most needed."

She welcomed measures put in place by the Department for Work and Pensions to ensure that people are not penalised for self-isolating but asked the Government to go further by ensuring that everyone has enough money to buy the essentials.

"Ending the five week wait for a first Universal Credit payment would be one such measure that could help significantly," she said.