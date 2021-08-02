Consumers boycott Converse over new edition featuring pentagram

Jennifer Lee

The Converse TURBODRK Chuck 70 by Rick Owens(Photo: Converse)

A new edition of the ever-popular Converse sneaker has sparked a backlash for featuring a pentagram.

The pentagram appears on the sneaker owing to a collaboration with Rick Owens, who is known for his dark clothing designs, although his version elongates the bottom point.

It appears on the tongue of the special edition high top ankle boots launched last week. 

Owens has used the symbol on his DRKSHDW line and recently incorporated it into designs for a collaboration with sportswear brand Champion. 

Converse, whose own logo features a star, raved about the new Chuck 70 on its Instagram page.

"The aesthetic is all about disrupting formality—embracing traditional structure and then blowing it up. Rick Owens crafts a Chuck 70 unlike any other. And it's only the beginning for Converse x DRKSHDW," it said. 

The announcement was accompanied by an unsettling photoshoot featuring models dressed in black and posing in the shape of the pentagram. 

But many negative comments have been posted below the announcement, with some saying they will no longer buy Converse shoes and others calling the new shoe "satanic". 

One person wrote: "Disgrace! Never supporting Satan or you!" 

"This is beyond disturbing," wrote another.

One former Converse fan said: "You just lost a customer! I buy a new pair of chucks every year. Guess I will be looking at other brands. May God have mercy on your souls." 

Most Read

  1. gender

    California professor apologises for offending students by saying 'only women can get pregnant'

  2. pride

    New Zealand moves to ban conversion therapy

  3. church

    Christian migrants from South America, Asia and Africa are boosting evangelism in Europe - report

  4. converse

    Consumers boycott Converse over new edition featuring pentagram

  5. pivi-rsnen

    Lutheran bishops condemn prosecution of Christian politician over views on sexuality

  6. national-churches-trust

    Calls for national strategy to save Britain's church organs from the skip

  7. bible

    Time to recover the sabbath, says new report

More News

  1. afghanistan

    Cut and run? The NATO withdrawal from Afghanistan and Christian just war theory

  2. bible

    Time to recover the sabbath

  3. york

    If climate change is as serious as they say it is, only God will be able to save us from it

  4. national-churches-trust

    Calls for national strategy to save Britain's church organs from the skip

  5. gilgamesh-dream-tablet

    Museum of the Bible must forfeit rare Epic of Gilgamesh fragment

  6. john-lennon

    John Lennon's hopeless humanist hymn, "Imagine", is the wrong song for the Olympics