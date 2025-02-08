CoE asks for suggestions and prayers to choose new Archbishop of Canterbury

The Church of England is inviting people to suggest candidates to replace Justin Welby as Archbishop of Canterbury.

Welby stood down from his role in January after a report heavily criticised his role in dealing with John Smyth, one of the worst abusers in the Church of England. He was installed as Archbishop in 2013, succeeding Rowan Williams, and had been due to retire before he became engulfed in the scandal that forced his departure.

People have until 28 March to put forward their suggestions to the Crown Nominations Commissions (CNC).

The Church said that it welcomed suggestions not just from England, but from the worldwide Anglican Communion, which the new Archbishop will be the spiritual leader of, once elected.

The thinking behind the public consultation is that a range of views from ordinary members of the laity will help the Church "better understand the qualities that the next Archbishop should have to meet the needs of the Church today and in the years to come".

Anyone wishing to give their input, can do so here.

After the closing of nominations, the candidates will be considered by a 20-strong CNC panel. So far the membership of that panel has not been determined, although for the first time five spots on the panel will go to members of the Anglican Church abroad.

The panel will meet in May, June and September to make its deliberations before a final vote by 17 members of the panel. In order to be elected, the successful candidate must have a two-thirds majority.

The Church has asked its members to pray for the appointment of a new spiritual leader, publishing this prayer for the faithful:

Heavenly Father,

shepherd of your Church,

send us a faithful pastor

to lead with wisdom, courage, and love,

proclaiming your Gospel,

celebrating the sacraments,

and guiding your people in unity and truth.

Strengthen your Church, we pray,

and direct us in your ways;

through Jesus Christ our Lord.

Amen.