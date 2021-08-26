Church where 26 people were killed to be demolished

Jennifer Lee

The original sanctuary of the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs, which is to be demolished(Photo: Facebook/First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs)

The scene of the Sutherland Springs church massacre - the deadliest mass shooting in a US place of worship - is to be demolished. 

Twenty-six people were killed when Devin Patrick Kelley entered the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs, Texas, on 5 November 2017. 

The victims included the 14-year-old daughter of church pastor Frank Pomeroy, and deacon Bryan Holcombe, who died alongside eight members of his family, including an unborn baby. Kelley later turned the gun on himself. 

After the massacre, the congregation moved into a new purpose-built sanctuary, while the original church building was turned into a permanent memorial to the victims. 

Now News 4 San Antonio reports that church members have voted to demolish the original building over concerns that it is structurally unsound. 

Former associate pastor Mark Collins, preaching on Sunday morning, told the congregation that regardless of what happened with the site, "God's going to use it." 

"The main thing is that we honor God," he said. 

