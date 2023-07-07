Church offers support after Wimbledon school tragedy

Staff writer

A Wimbledon church has opened its doors to the community after a car ploughed into a local school's end of term tea party leaving an 8-year-old girl dead and 10 people injured.

The tragedy unfolded on Thursday when a 4x4 Land Rover crashed through the parameter fence of The Study Preparatory School in Wimbledon, south west London, and hit a group of Year Three children and their parents sitting on the grass. 

Ten people are being treated in hospital, several of them reported to be in critical condition.

The 40-year-old driver of the Land Rover has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

Christ Church West Wimbledon was open on Thursday evening and will open again on Friday afternoon to offer a quiet space for people to come in and pray, light a candle, or reflect.

Vicar designate Rev Lotwina Farodoye and a member of the Raynes Park Bereavement Service will also be on hand to offer emotional support. 

"We are all completely shocked and saddened by this terrible incident – and our hearts and prayers go out to all of the families affected and to the school community," said Rev Farodoye.

"We will be thinking over the coming days about how we can best support our community through this tragedy."

The Bishop of Kingston, Dr Martin Gainsborough, said the situation was "heartbreaking". 

"We are deeply grateful to the emergency services, healthcare staff and chaplaincy team who responded to this situation and who continue to care for those injured. We urge people to hold all of those affected – and all seeking to support them - in their prayers," he said. 

