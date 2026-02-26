Ex-gay Christian put on trial in Malta forced to wait again for verdict

Matthew Grech (R) outside the court in Malta. (Photo: Facebook/Christian Concern)

An ex-gay Christian who was prosecuted in Malta for his views on so-called 'conversion therapy' has been forced to wait yet again for the final verdict.

Matthew Grech arrived at court on Wednesday to hear the verdict in the long-running case, only to learn that it had been postponed until 4 March.

A previous hearing to hand down the verdict was postponed at the last minute in November last year.

Grech first stood trial in June 2023 accused of “advertising conversion practices” after he appeared on local free speech media platform, PM Malta, to share his experience of leaving behind homosexuality and the benefits of safe and effective counselling for people struggling with unwanted same-sex attraction. The presenters of the PM Malta show were also prosecuted.

The court heard final submissions on 4 February 2025, meaning Grech has now been waiting over a year to find out whether he is guilty or innocent.

Confirming the latest delay, Grech wrote on his Instagram, "Dear world, I announce that the final verdict for my criminal court case RE: 'advertising conversion practices' has been adjourned for the 4th consecutive time, now set down for hearing on 4th March, 2026 - 9:30am CET.

"Thank you for standing with me in prayer. The Lord Jesus Christ is sovereign, and to Him belongs all praise."

Grech's case is believed to be the first of its kind anywhere in the world.

He is being supported by the Christian Legal Centre (CLC), based in the UK. In an update to their Facebook page, Grech said he was "hanging in there" and looking forward to the next hearing on 4 March.

His legal counsel, Roger Kiska, of the CLC, said the delay was "disappointing" but "we remain confident".

"It's a situation where the process is part of the punishment and no one should have to wait three years on these simple facts ... and it's disappointing [but] we're confident there will be an acquittal in one week's time," he said.

"But again, it just shows the dangers of these types of laws and what they can put a person through simply for exercising their freedom of speech, and talking about their life's journey and their choices, and the salvific power of Christ and the transforming nature of that."