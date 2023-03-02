Church of England publishes book of prayer for King Charles' coronation

The Church of England has published a book of daily prayers ahead of the coronation of King Charles III in May.

The prayers are to be used on each of the 28 days between Easter Day on 9 April and the day of the coronation on 6 May.

The Church of England is encouraging Christians to use the prayers individually or with their churches or small groups.

"The booklet is designed to help people pray for the King, the Queen Consort and the royal family and their calling to a life of public service; to pray for our nation and the world at this special time; to learn about the spiritual significance of the coronation service and contemplate the person of Jesus – the servant King," the Church of England said.

Daily readings draw on King Charles' commitment to charitable work, environmentalism, volunteering and community life.

The prayers have been commended by the Archbishops of Canterbury and York who said they reflect "community, service and faith".

They are asking people to set aside some time each day between Easter and the coronation to pray for the King, the royal family, and the nation.

"We are delighted to offer this book to everyone who wishes to join us in praying for the King, the Queen Consort and the royal family as they prepare for the coronation," they said.

"Looking ahead to this historic moment in the life of our nation, we give thanks for His Majesty the King's example of lifelong public service to others.

"The coronation will be a time to celebrate community, faith and service – values that are reflected in these prayers."

The prayers are available to order from Church House Publishing at chpublishing.co.uk/coronation

A coronation information pack has also been launched with reflections and resources for churches.