Church leaders welcome Tigray peace deal

Staff writer

(Photo: Getty/iStock)

Catholic bishops in Ethiopia have welcomed the recent agreement reached by the Ethiopian government and the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) to cease hostilities.

The Catholic Bishops' Conference of Ethiopia (CBCE) said in a statement at the end of their assembly this month that "the prayer and wish of all Ethiopians" was "to end the conflict and war in Ethiopia".

The agreement was reached on 2 November, ending a two-year conflict that has left hundreds of thousands dead and millions displaced.

The implementation of the peace deal is being monitored by the African Union.

In their statement, the Catholic bishops express "sadness and concern" over the death and destruction caused by the war.

They urge all parties to work "diligently" to ensure the "viability" of the peace deal and bring "lasting peace" to Ethiopia.

The bishops also call for humanitarian aid to help those displaced and impacted by the fighting and for the Church to support the peace process.

The statement ends with a call to stamp out rampant corruption fuelled by "selfish attitudes".

"It is our constant prayer that our country, Ethiopia, be built on ethics, God-fearing citizens, who are grateful for what is given to them instead of taking what is not theirs, and who can share what they have with other people," the bishops said.

Most Read

  1. coffee

    How the Church is helping people stay warm this winter

  2. pope-benedict-xvi-finishes-his-last-general-audience-in-st-peters-square-at-the-vatican-on-february-27-2013

    Pope Francis asks for prayers for Benedict XVI

  3. church-of-the-nativity

    Pilgrims are returning to the Holy Land after Covid but the region's recovery will take time

  4. bible

    You had me until you went religious

  5. covid-19

    How can we respond to future pandemics with wisdom?

  6. christmas

    Many Americans think the meaning of Christmas has been lost - survey

  7. bible

    Bible podcasts help Christians resolving to read the old, old story in the new year

More News

  1. coffee

    How the Church is helping people stay warm this winter

  2. covid-19

    How can we respond to future pandemics with wisdom?

  3. christmas

    When Christmas was banned

  4. church-of-the-nativity

    Pilgrims are returning to the Holy Land after Covid but the region's recovery will take time

  5. pakistan

    UK government urged to save Afghan Christian from deportation in Pakistan

  6. jesus

    Faith in the historical Jesus