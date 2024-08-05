Church leaders speak out against riots across UK

Church leaders have spoken out against days of violent unrest across the UK.

Gavin Calver, CEO of the UK Evangelical Alliance, said he was "praying fervently for peace in our communities".

"May there be an end to all these awful riots, may the emergency services be free to do their jobs and may people feel safe again and able to live side by side in peace," he said on X.

He said that there was a "need to intercede for the UK and for the nation to turn to Christ".

"The next decade is so important for the church in this land as we seek to make Jesus known," he said.

The Diocese of Exeter has also condemned the violence.

"We deplore the attempts by some extremist groups to spread disinformation and stir up racial hatred and violence. We are grateful for the ongoing work of the Devon and Cornwall Police in ensuring the safety of all," it said.

The Bishop of Norwich, Graham Usher, contrasted the joy of meeting a group of refugees at his official residence last week, with the violence of the last few days.

"An afternoon of joy, of community, of sharing food, of loving our neighbours, of fostering hope. How easily in some places that is being broken by violence. But hope and love will win over hatred," he said.

The Archbishop of York, Stephen Cottrell, said he was "deeply troubled and saddened" by the continued "senseless violence".

"This action has no place in our society," he said, adding that he was "grateful for all those seeking peace in these communities including our police forces for their dedication".

It follows the Archbishop of Canterbury's condemnation over the weekend of the violence and the use of Christian symbolism.

"Using Christian symbolism or the name of God to justify violence is offensive to everything that Christ stands for. There is never any justification for this and I urge any Christian doing it to repent," he said on X.

In another post, he said: "Britain has a proud tradition of free speech and peaceful protest – those must always be protected. But violence and hatred targeted at minority communities is never justified and always abhorrent. It is completely unacceptable that Muslim and asylum-seeker communities are feeling so unsafe and I encourage people to reach out and support them."