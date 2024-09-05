Church leaders respond to 'devastating' Grenfell Tower report

The Archbishop of Canterbury has called for "deep reflection and meaningful change" after a landmark report into the Grenfell Tower fire concluded that all 72 deaths were "avoidable".

The 23-storey building, in North Kensington, became engulfed in a deadly fire in the early hours of 14 June 2017. The first phase of the inquiry's report in 2019 blamed the rapid spread of the fire on combustible cladding that had been added to the building's exterior during a recent refurbishment.

Sir Martin Moore-Bick published his final findings in a scathing 1,700-page report on Wednesday accused cladding manufacturers of "systematic dishonesty" while also identifying failings by government ministers and officials, London Fire Brigade, architects and the local council in Kensington and Chelsea.

The seven-year inquiry concluded that repeated warnings about the risks had been ignored and that "greed" had come before safety. Despite the damning findings, criminal prosecutions are not expected to be brought until 2027.

Archbishop Justin Welby said he was praying for the survivors and victims' families who he said had suffered "unimaginable loss". The Archbishop said that justice for those affected by the tragedy was "long overdue".

"It is chilling to read that systematic dishonesty and a refusal to listen to concerns were in part to blame for Grenfell Tower becoming a death trap. This is a dreadful reminder that human lives should never be sacrificed in the pursuit of profit," he said.

"Home should be a place where we all feel safe, a sanctuary where we are able to grow and develop. But despite being in one of the richest cities in the world, home was not that for the residents of the Grenfell Tower.

"This tragedy shows us that we must cherish and protect everyone in our society, and that safety should not just be the preserve of the wealthy.

"We must commit to building a housing system that is safe and fair for everyone in this country."

The former Bishop of Kensington, Dr Graham Tomlin, has said he hopes that the report is a step towards justice for everyone caught up in the tragedy.

Dr Tomlin was Bishop of Kensington at the time of the disaster and advocated on behalf of the survivors and victims' families.

Commenting on the report, he said it was a "devastating read".

"It tells a story of systemic failure, disregard for safety, companies, organisations and individuals turning a blind eye to repeated warnings of what could happen," he said.

"For the bereaved and survivors this is a difficult day but possibly a hopeful one as well. The report is an exercise in truth-telling, identifying wrongs that were committed, which is itself an important step towards justice and a more lasting peace of mind and heart that such justice could bring.

"Jesus once said 'will not God grant justice to those who cry out to him day and night?' Those caught up in this tragedy have been crying for such justice for seven years and this report is hopefully a step in that direction."

The current Bishop of Kensington, Dr Emma Ineson, called the findings "damning" and "utterly shocking" and said that Grenfell's families and survivors were foremost in her thoughts.

"Seven years on, the report's recommendations must be implemented to ensure that never again will we see such dereliction of duty from those who should have kept people safe," she said.

"We will never forget those who died as a result, and must continue to remember the hundreds of survivors and loved ones who live in the shadow of the disaster every day."