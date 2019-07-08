Church of England moves towards communion with the Methodist Church

The Church of England's national assembly has backed proposals to continue the process towards communion with the Methodist Church.

Members of the General Synod meeting in York over the weekend agreed to begin drafting a number of texts towards this end, including a "formal declaration" outlining a new relationship of communion between the two Churches.

The motion approved by Synod also instructs the Faith and Order Commission to work on additional texts for the inaugural services that would take place after communion is agreed, and the guidelines covering how presbyters and priests from each Church could serve in the other.

The House of Bishops is to report back on the progress being made following elections to the new General Synod taking place next year.

The Bishop of Coventry, Christopher Cocksworth, said the proposals offered a "historic opportunity" for the two Churches.

"My prayer is that you we will make a clear and well-informed decision with full awareness of its implications not only for our relationship with the Methodist Church, our close historical cousin and covenant partner, but also for the credibility of the commitments of the Church of England and the Anglican Communion have made for 100 years to restore the unity of the Body of Christ," he said during the debate.

The proposals have the backing of the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, who told the General Synod: "I for one am profoundly committed to moving forward in this matter, for the sake of the Gospel, for the sake of the Church and for the sake of the world we are sent to serve."

The motion passed by Synod affirms the "priority of doing mission together" but also recognises that "for some within the Church of England, concerns about the proposals remain".

Some of these concerns relate to the differences between presbyters and priests.

The Anglican Catholic Future group said that its concerns have not been allayed by the latest recommendations and that "rather than serving the greater unity of the Church, [they] will divide the Church yet further".

It added: "Difficult though it may be to say, the Church of England simply does not hold that a Methodist presbyter is entirely equivalent to one in our own church. Our practice makes that clear."

Speaking ahead of the debate, Forward in Faith agreed, saying that it would be "premature and irresponsible" for the General Synod to vote for legislation to be drawn up while the proposals are still in a developmental stage.

"Proposals that sacrifice doctrinal integrity to ecumenical expediency are unlikely to prove wholesome, fruitful or – in the end – unifying," it said.