Church Army leader Mark Russell to head up The Children's Society

Mark Russell

Mark Russell is to join The Children's Society as its new CEO after 12 years at the helm of Church Army.

Mr Russell has had a varied career in Christian ministry that began at the age of 21 as a preacher in the Methodist Church in Ireland before becoming a youth minister at Christ Church, Chorleywood, in Hertfordshire.

In 2006, he was appointed CEO of Church Army but has also previously served as an executive for Christians on the Left.

Church Army is an evangelistic organisation reaching 11,000 people each month across the British Isles through various outreach programmes, including The Marylebone Project, which is the largest women-only homeless project in the UK.

It also runs centres of mission dedicated to evangelism and discipleship in communities, like the Sorted Project in Bradford, which is a church for young people, run by young people.

Janet Legrand QC (Hon), Chair of The Children's Society, said Mr Russell's experience in senior leadership would help the charity drive forward its social justice mission to support more young people.

"His experience of working with politicians of all parties and social activists from all backgrounds will make him a powerful champion for the cause of The Children's Society to society, decision-makers, funders and to our supporters, new and old," she said.

Mr Russell will begin his new role in the summer when he takes over from interim CEO Nick Roseveare.

He said he was "excited and thrilled" to be joining The Children's Society.

"Too many children and young people are frightened, alone and feel unloved. I am enthusiastic about The Children's Society's audacious strategy to disrupt disadvantage, supporting young people to not just survive, but thrive," he said.

"I am determined to strengthen the charity's commitment to diversity and inclusion and I look forward to fighting for change to build a country where vulnerable children can have better lives."