Christians consuming porn nearly as much as non-Christians - study

(CP) A majority of practising Christians, including pastors, admit to viewing pornography and a large share say they are comfortable with the habit, a new study has found.

In Barna's recently released researched report, Beyond the Porn Phenomenon, produced in partnership with Pure Desire Ministries, researchers found that pornography use is so prevalent among all demographics and the gap in use among Christians and non-Christians, as well as men and women, has decreased over the last eight years.

Even though practising Christians were still found to view pornography less frequently than non-Christians, the gap between the two groups was only 14 percentage points. Some 54% of Christians reported viewing pornography compared with 68% of non-Christians.

In general, 75% of Christian men and 40% of Christian women reported consuming porn on some level.

"Despite the Church's stance against lust generally, it seems little progress has been made to deter many of those who fill the pews from pornography consumption specifically," researchers said. "The gap between professed beliefs and actual behaviour raises questions about the efficacy of current approaches within faith communities."

The study noted that in the last eight years since the report was first published, the rapid shift in the cultural and digital landscape has compounded the issues in the Church with pornography and unwanted sexual behaviour.

"Beyond the Porn Phenomenon represents a sobering call to realise our collective struggle has not improved, in spite of some initial steps to bring health to the Church. The average Christian is not experiencing freedom in this area — 75 per cent of Christian men and 40 percent of Christian women report that they are viewing pornography at least occasionally," Nick Stumbo, executive director of Pure Desire Ministries, said, noting that the statistics for pornography use among today's youngest adults, Gen Z, "are even worse."

"What may be more troubling is that well over half of Christians who use porn say they are comfortable with their porn use. The reality for those who struggle in the Church is that they, too, often feel like they are alone. When asked, 'Who is helping you with your struggle with pornography,' a staggering 82 per cent of Christians say 'no one.' Isolation is the enemy's playground," Stumbo said.

The Pure Desire Ministries leader said the Church needs to be the place where people can get free from the troubling habit so many Christians have now accepted.

Some 62% of individuals surveyed in the study, in general, expressed comfort with their level of porn consumption. Another 16% said they had some reservations about it, but said they found moderate levels of use acceptable. This group still wished they did not use pornography as frequently.

The study further highlighted how comfortable people have become with pornography, as only 14% expressed a desire to kick the habit entirely.

Gen Z, those individuals born between 1999 and 2015, were the least likely to say they were comfortable using pornography.

Nearly half, 49%, of practising Christians who are also porn users said they were comfortable with their level of use compared to 73% of non-Christians. Another 21% expressed a desire to completely abstain.

Still, a majority of US adults believe that regular porn use has no impact on their overall sexual health and claim they can regularly view porn and live a sexually healthy life.

"This view is held more strongly by men (75% agree) than women (59%). Practising Christians are less likely to agree, compared to the general population. Still, more than half of practising Christians (55%) agree a person can regularly view pornography and live a sexually healthy life," researchers noted. "Additionally, a majority of US adults (60%) agree that watching pornography can improve a person's sex life. This sentiment is shared by almost half of practising Christians (48%)."

Besides using porn for personal arousal, Christians reported engaging in the habit to set a mood with a romantic partner.

"Non-practising Christians and non-Christians are more likely than practising Christians to use porn because they are bored or because they find it entertaining. Perhaps more interesting, however, are other motivations that don't differ significantly across the faith groups: Christians and non-Christians are just as likely to chalk up their porn use to being curious, looking for sex tips or relieving stress and anxiety," the researchers note.

To help churches address the pornography problem among the pews, researchers encouraged leaders to, among other things, partner with experts, prioritise education and awareness and "create safe spaces for people to get real."

"Ultimately, the Church is meant to be a source of hope for people facing all sorts of challenges in life, including struggles with pornography. By addressing this issue head-on with care, understanding and practical support, churches can fulfill their role as places of healing and restoration," they said. "Even small steps toward openness and support can make a significant impact in the lives of those struggling."

© The Christian Post