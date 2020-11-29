Christians brutally slain in suspected terrorist attack in Indonesia

Three Christians had their throats slit and a fourth was beheaded in a horrific attack in Indonesia on Friday.

A Salvation Army post and the homes of Christians were also burned down in the attack in Central Sulawesi, International Christian Concern reports.

National police spokesman Awi Setiyono said the attack was carried out by around 10 people belonging to a "terrorist" group, according to Reuters.

Gina Goh, ICC's Regional Manager for Southeast Asia, called on the Indonesian government to hold the perpetrators to account.

"Such senseless act cannot be tolerated in the country that boasts 'Pancasila,' the state ideology which promotes religious harmony and tolerance," she said.

Human Rights Watch researcher Andreas Harsono told Reuters, "This attack is another serious escalation against the Christian minority in Indonesia."

The attack comes two years after 15 people were killed and another 57 injured in suicide bombing attacks on three churches in Surabaya, East Java.

The perpetrators of that attack were suspected to be affiliated with the Islamic State.