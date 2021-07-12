Christian mother takes school to court over gay pride parade

A Christian mother who says her 4-year-old son was forced to take part in a gay pride parade against her will have her case heard in court this week.

Izzy Montague says she was told by the headteacher of Heavers Farm Primary School in Croydon, south London, that her son could not opt out of the 2018 pride event despite the family's Christian beliefs.

She is taking the school to court for direct and indirect discrimination, victimisation and breaches of statutory duties under the Education Act 1996 and the Human Rights Act 1998.

Mrs Montague, who has since withdrawn her son from the school, says her concerns were not taken seriously and that the school became "antagonistic" towards her after she asked to withdraw her son.

Supported by the Christian Legal Centre, her case will be heard by Central London County Court from 14 to 21 July.

The court will consider religious belief and the human rights of parents and their children, as well as the right to opt out of ideological education, and the duty of schools to be politically neutral.

Ahead of the hearing Mrs Montague said: "I wasn't even trying to stop the Pride event. I just wanted my child to receive an education, rather than indoctrination.

"I am taking this stand to raise awareness amongst parents as to what is happening in our primary schools. I do not want other parents to go through what I have in the months and years ahead."

Andrea Williams, Chief Executive of the Christian Legal Centre, said: "This case epitomises the chaos we can expect to see in the next academic year in our schools and is another example of the 'totalitolerance' that has become so prevalent in our society. Those who preach tolerance and diversity the loudest do not appear to be interested in practising it.

"A particular agenda is being forced onto children inside the school gates and parents are being given no means to ensure that their children are being taught in line with their religious and philosophical beliefs."

Heavers Farm Primary School has been contacted for comment.