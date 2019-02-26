Christian parliamentarians call for Venezuela's Maduro to go

Christian parliamentarians from Latin America have intervened in the Venezuelan political crisis, describing the government of beleaguered President Nicolas Maduro as 'illegitimate' and calling for new elections.

A statement from the Ibero-American Union of Christian Parliamentarians (IAUCP) signed by parliamentarians from Uruguay, Brazil, Costa Rica, Mexico and Peru refers to the 'grave humanitarian situation' in the country.

Reuters Nicolas Maduro is resisting calls to step down.

Oil-rich Venezuela has seen its economy collapse through mismanagement. There are high levels of unemployment and health and education services have failed. Widespread food shortages have led to a warnings of a hunger crisis. Attempts to bring in relief supplies from the US and Colombia have been blocked by the Maduro government, which denies the existence of a problem. Several countries have now recognised opposition leader Juan Guaido as the legitimate president.

The IAUCP statement, reported by Evangelical Focus, calls on members of the Organisation of American States to contribute to the 'prompt restoration of the Venezuelan democratic order' through new elections, to address humanitarian needs and recognise Guaido as the country's leader.

Maduro has so far resisted intense international pressure to step down from power, badging it as Western colonialism. While there is no appetite in the US or among neighbouring states for military intervention, there are growing fears of a regional humanitarian crisis.