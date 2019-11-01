Christian, evangelical leaders pray over Donald Trump in the White House

Nate Flannagan
Several faith leaders lay hands on President Donald Trump at an informal meeting held at the Roosevelt Room in the White House in Washington, D.C., Oct. 29, 2019.(Photo: Twitter/Johnnie Moore)

A group of faith leaders, including a number of Christian and evangelical pastors, have held a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House this week in which they prayed for him and the nation.

A White House statement confirmed that the president met with religious leaders on Tuesday morning.

"President Donald J. Trump met with faith leaders this morning in the Roosevelt Room at the White House. They took the time to pray for the president and for the Nation," the statement said. "The leaders discussed the Administration's many accomplishments for the American people and how the communities they represent from across the country are benefiting from these important policies."

It has been confirmed that among the participants at the meeting were: Paula White Cain; former Republican Congresswoman Michelle Bachmann; American Values President Gary Bauer; Dr. James Dobson; Free Chapel Senior Pastor Jentezen Franklin; Prestonwood Baptist Church Senior Pastor Jack Graham; First Baptist Dallas Senior Pastor Robert Jeffress; Harvest Christian Fellowship Senior Pastor Greg Laurie; National Hispanic Christian Leadership Conference President, the Rev. Samuel Rodriguez; and Family Research Council President Tony Perkins, among others.

A number of the attendees spoke publicly about the event. "We had a great day @WhiteHouse with faith leaders. We talked & prayed with President @realDonaldTrump in the Roosevelt Room," tweeted Franklin on Tuesday. "I'm thankful that we are given the opportunity to discuss important policy issues and always the President asks us to lay hands on him and pray."

Johnnie Moore, an adviser in the Trump administration, described it as a "great morning" and said the president was "confident and spirited".

"Great discussion & CELEBRATION of many achievements like: criminal justice reform, defending religious freedom, reducing abortion, combatting the opioid crisis & trafficking, the end of ISIS & Baghdadi," Moore posted on Twitter on Wednesday.

The core purpose of the gathering was for the president to inform the religious leaders of "the continuing, remarkable accomplishments of this administration — especially in areas that are important to evangelicals," said Jeffress.

"I've never seen President Trump more upbeat, positive, and focused than I did in Tuesday's meeting," Jeffress said. "At the end of the meeting, several asked if they could pray for the president and he graciously welcomed the offer — as he always does."

Most Read

  1. Christians offer prayers and condolences after tragic deaths of A Rocha leaders

  2. In the midst of the Brexit mire, increasingly engaged young people are a source of hope

  3. The status of women in Judaism: a clarification

  4. Christian, evangelical leaders pray over Donald Trump in the White House

  5. Farewell to the Frank Sinatra Parliament

  6. Book of condolences opens for A Rocha leaders killed in car crash

  7. Charges dropped against Christian man arrested for praying outside abortion clinic

  8. With Brexit and the rise of veganism, British farmers need our prayers, says Christian group

  9. Church refuses Holy Communion to former-Vice President Joe Biden

More News

  1. kanye-west

    Kanye West finally releases gospel album 'Jesus is King'

  2. tom-hanks

    How the faith of Mister Rogers, played by Tom Hanks, shaped his idea of children's television

  3. whoopi-goldberg

    Whoopi Goldberg to star in Sister Act The Musical

  4. jeff-younger

    Judge throws a lifeline to dad trying to stop 7-year-old son's transition

  5. jessica-yaniv

    Beauticians do not have to wax genitals of transgender woman, Canadian court rules

  6. mick-jagger

    Mick Jagger, Eric Clapton step in to help save church organ

  7. mosul

    Churches destroyed by ISIS in Iraq to be rebuilt