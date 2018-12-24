Christian Aid partner sends crisis team in aftermath of Indonesia tsunami

(Photo: Reuters/Jorge Silva) Police officers search for victims among rubble of a destroyed beach front hotel, which was hit by a tsunami in Pandeglang, Banten province, Indonesia, December 24, 2018.

A medical team sent by Christian Aid's partner in Indonesia is providing emergency assistance to survivors of a deadly tsunami.

The death toll from the tsunami that hit Sunda Strait on Saturday has risen to at least 373, with 128 still missing.

According to Christian Aid, another 843 were injured when giant tidal waves crashed without warning into coastal towns and beach resorts on the islands of Sumatra and Java.

A concert where the Indonesian rock band Seventeen were playing was also washed away. The lead singer Riefian Fajarsyah is the only confirmed survivor. In an emotional Instagram video he asked for prayers that his wife and other band members would be found alive.

Christian Aid said access to the coastal towns was being hindered by debris from the tsunami, which has destroyed more than 550 homes and damaged many roads.

Its local partner in Indonesia, Yakkum Emergency Unit (YEU), has deployed a crisis response team to communities in Rajabasa Village, South Lampung District, Lampung Province. The team includes a doctor and nurse to provide medical relief.

Christian Aid's Emergency Programme Manager, Rudy Pinem, who is in Indonesia said: 'Our thoughts and prayers are with all those whose lives have been thrown into turmoil by this latest disaster, which comes so quickly after September's tsunami and earthquake.'

The tsunami was triggered by the collapse of the Anak Krakatau volcano, which has been spewing ash and lava for several months. It erupted again on Sunday, giving rise to fears that there could be another tsunami.

Christian Aid said it would review its response to the situation according to YEU's assessment of the needs.

Indonesia is still rebuilding communities after an earlier earthquake and tsunami in September that killed at least 2,100 people. YEU has distributed essential supplies to more than 6,500 people affected by the disaster.