'Charlie and the Chocolate Factory' prequel news: Ryan Gosling to be the next Willy Wonka?
After Warner Bros. Pictures acquired the rights to make a prequel film about Willy Wonka from Roald Dahl's 1964 novel "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory," fans everywhere have been wondering who will be the next actor to portray the beloved chocolatier.
Since the planned prequel will focus on the early life and adventures of Willy Wonka — including how he met the Oompa Loompas in Loompaland — Warner Bros. is reportedly searching for a male actor between 29 and 35 years old.
While the new Willy Wonka still remains undecided, That Hashtag Show has claimed that Ryan Gosling is among the many actors being considered to take over the iconic role. The 36-year-old Canadian actor was reportedly shortlisted in light of his proven singing and dancing abilities. Interestingly, the untitled "Willy Wonka" film might feature musical elements just like the 1971 adaptation, "Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory."
"Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them" producer David Heyman and the Dahl Estate's manager Michael Siegel will produce the currently untitled film. Simon Rich, who co-wrote 2015's "Inside Out" and 2016's "The Secret Life of Pets," will pen the script.
In the meantime, Gosling will be seen next in "Blade Runner 2049," an upcoming neo-noir science fiction film directed by Denis Villeneuve. In the film, he plays a new blade runner — LAPD Officer K — who discovers a dark secret that might bring an end to humanity. As a result, he goes on a quest to find the former blade runner, Rick Deckard (Harrison Ford).
"The character is woven into the story that intrigued me," Variety quoted Ford, 74, as saying during a preview event at Imax headquarters in Playa Vista, California, adding, "There's a very strong emotional context; the relationship between Deckard and other characters I found fascinating."
"Blade Runner 2049" is set to be released on Oct. 6.
