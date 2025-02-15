Catholic sisters protecting vulnerable girls in Nairobi

Staff writer

The Assumption Sisters of Eldoret.(Photo: ACN)

Catholic religious sisters are working to aid vulnerable girls on the streets of Nairobi, Kenya, by offering them friendship and a chance at education. It's believed that around 60,000 families live on the streets in Nairobi.

Sister Caroline Ngatia, of the Assumption Sisters of Eldoret, told Catholic charity Aid to the Church in Need (ACN) that in most cases the mothers of the vulnerable girls are on drugs.

Despite this, the sisters partner with the mothers and if the girls show a willingness to be rehabilitated they are sent to another organisation away from their families.

Sister Ngatia said, "Once they are rehabilitated, we empower them economically, and then we reintegrate the girls back with their families.

"Those who cannot be reintegrated with their relatives remain with us, so we take them to school, we pay for their school fees, and we do a lot of psycho-social support, because they are girls who have been sexually abused in the streets, girls who are infected with AIDS."

When given the choice the girls prefer not to go back to their old life on the streets.

"When we manage to rescue these girls there is a total transformation to becoming a better person in society," said Sister Ngatia.

"We encourage them to take education seriously, because only education can break that cycle of poverty."

ACN has supported the sisters with construction projects and by providing scholarships for education.

Superior General Sister Joyce Nyagucha Ontune praised the work of her order, saying, "Because they are well trained, they can run the projects well and we can see the fruits."

She continued, "We even have other organisations asking us to run their homes, because ours are doing well, because the sisters are skilled."

According to the US government, an estimated 1.6 million people in Kenya have HIV/AIDS, representing nearly three per cent of the population. It is also believed that over a million children in Kenya are orphans due to HIV/AIDS.

Most Read

  1. calvin-robinson

    Calvin Robinson and the war of words

  2. gloucester-cathedral

    Church of England General Synod backs safeguarding reforms

  3. american-flag

    What is Christian Reconstructionism?

  4. kristie-higgs

    Victory at last for Kristie Higgs, Christian teacher fired over Facebook posts

  5. cathedral-church-of-blackburn-saint-mary-the-virgin-with-st-paul

    Conservative bishops can ban same-sex blessings in their dioceses - they need to start doing this

  6. kristie-higgs

    A win for Kristie, a win for Christians

More News

  1. calvin-robinson

    Calvin Robinson and the war of words

  2. wikipedia

    Wikipedia co-founder tells his faith story

  3. kanye-west

    The difference between the bride of Kanye West and the bride of Jesus Christ

  4. abortion

    Why Trump has delighted pro-lifers across the world: the President's rapid series of measures to limit abortion

  5. bible

    The battle of the theological politicians

  6. pakistan

    Christians in Pakistan are also the victims of 'rape gangs'