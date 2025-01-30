Bishop of Liverpool asked to 'step aside' by clergy in his diocese after sexual assault claims

The Bishop of Liverpool has been asked to "step aside" by senior clergy in his diocese who say that his position is "currently untenable" after Channel 4 News broadcast allegations of sexual assault and sexual harassment earlier this week.

The allegations against Dr John Perumbalath were made by two different women, one of whom is a female bishop who said she had been sexually harassed by him. Dr Perumbalath has denied all allegations against him.

The Church of England said that the female bishop's complaint had been "explored" but "assessed not to be a safeguarding matter but a matter of alleged misconduct".

It added that she had not brought a complaint within the 12-month limitation set by the Clergy Discipline Measure (CDM), and that her application to do so beyond the deadline had been refused.

"The second complainant did not bring a CDM complaint within the one-year deadline. She later applied for permission to bring it after the deadline, which the Archbishop of York [Stephen Cottrell] fully supported," a spokesperson for the Church of England said.

"However, this was refused by an independent judge, the Deputy President of Tribunals.

"Archbishop Stephen has supported the complainant pastorally throughout the process and continues to offer practical help. He had no part in the decision-making around safeguarding or disciplinary matters."

A letter has now been written by senior clergy in the Diocese of Liverpool to the Archbishop of York asking for a full investigation into the female bishop's complaint.

"Having listened to clergy, congregations and staff at the diocesan offices and the cathedral it is with deep regret that the senior leadership of the Diocese of Liverpool feel that the position of the Rt Revd Dr John Perumbalath is currently untenable," they said.

"We believe that the allegations made by the female bishop need to be fully and properly investigated. We also believe that while these proper investigations are conducted the Bishop of Liverpool will need to step aside from all ministry in the Diocese of Liverpool."

The letter has been signed by Debra Walker, Chair of the House of Laity of the Liverpool Diocesan Synod, Peter Dawkin, Chair of the House of Clergy of the Liverpool Diocesan Synod, Sue Jones, Dean of Liverpool, Pete Spiers, Archdeacon of Knowsley & Sefton, Miranda Threlfall-Holmes, Archdeacon of Liverpool, and Simon Fisher, Archdeacon of St Helens and Warrington.

The second complaint came from a woman in the Diocese of Chelmsford who said she was sexually assaulted by Dr Perumbalath on three separate occasions.

She alleged that at a diocesan away day in 2019, Dr Perumbalath "kissed me forcefully on my mouth, which I did not like and I did not want. I tried to move away, but he was holding my head too tightly".

She alleged that at the end of a meeting in 2022, "As he was letting go of hugging me, he ran his hands past the side of my breasts on both sides, with a medium pressure, until he reached the edge of the areola."

She also alleged that in January 2023, Dr Perumbalath "pressed his face against my face, said 'I love you' quietly in my ear, and moved his mouth to just below my ear, on the pulse point on my neck. He opened his mouth, took a piece of my skin between his lips, and let go".

The Church of England said that the National Safeguarding Team (NST) had investigated the complaint and "concluded that there were no ongoing safeguarding concerns, but a learning outcome was identified with which the bishop fully engaged".

"The complaint was also investigated by the police which resulted in no further action," the spokesperson said.

"The NST concluded that there was not sufficient evidence to bring a safeguarding-related complaint under the Clergy Discipline Measure (CDM) itself but offered the woman support if she wished to do so. The NST continues to have contact, at her request, with the woman who came forward and the offer of ongoing support remains.

"Some time subsequently, after hearing the details of the complaint directly from the complainant, the Lead Safeguarding Bishop also offered advice and support to the woman if she wished to bring a CDM complaint. That offer also remains."

Responding to the allegations, Dr John Perumbalath said: "The allegations set out in this programme are in relation to encounters that took place in public settings, with other people present. I have consistently denied the allegations made against me by both complainants.

"I have complied with any investigation from the National Safeguarding Team. The allegations raised in Essex were also investigated by the police who took no further action.

"Whilst I don't believe I have done anything wrong, I have taken seriously the lessons learnt through this process addressing how my actions can be perceived by others. I will comply with any investigation deemed necessary. I take safeguarding very seriously and work hard to provide proper leadership in this area."

The Archbishop of York's office has been contacted for comment.