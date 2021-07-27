Billy Graham's grandson in intensive care with Covid

The daughter of Billy Graham is asking supporters for prayer as her son, Jonathan, fights Covid in intensive care.

The AnGel Ministries founder shared with supporters on Facebook that her son is in critical condition with the virus.

"Fifty years ago I could hold my son in my arms. Now I have placed him in the arms of Jesus. He has been hospitalized with COVID and is in critical condition," she wrote in a Facebook post.

Lotz shared Bible verses 1 Thessalonians 5:25, in which Paul asks the believers in Thessalonica to pray for him and his co-workers, and James 5:16, which tells the faithful to pray for one another that they may be healed.

Both Lotz and Jonathan are cancer survivors.

Now as he battles Covid, Lotz is asking people to pray that her son would experience "swift healing and recovery".

Despite his condition, Jonathan messaged his mother from ICU to say that he is "continually pouring over" Psalms 120 to 134, and has been sharing his faith with hospital staff.

"I am physically exhausted yet Spiritually overflowing!" he wrote, adding, "I have had the privilege of sharing Jesus with the ER & ICU staff! What a Savior! God is so good!'"

Lotz wrote of her son's commitment, "He is being fruitful in the land of his affliction."

She ended her message with an appeal to supporters to pray continuously for Jonathan's recovery.

"Please be encouraged that God is hearing and answering your prayers—just please don't let up," she wrote.

"Pray he will not have to go on a ventilator, that his oxygen levels would increase, that his lungs will be strengthened, healed and that his health will be fully restored—with no long term complications.

"My heart is filled with gratitude for your prayers."