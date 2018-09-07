Australia's Christian Prime Minister defends tweet about 'gender whisperers' in schools

(Photo: Twitter/TheProjectTV) Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has come under fire for tweeting that schools do not need 'gender whisperers' in classrooms.

His tweet was in response to a report in Australian newspaper The Daily Telegraph that teachers in Sydney were being trained to identify children who may be transgender.

According to The Daily Telegraph report, the training has contributed to a 236 per cent increase in the number of children wanting to change their sex in the last three years.

As part of the training, teachers in primary and secondary schools were reportedly taught to look out for children saying things like 'I feel different,' 'I'm androgynous,' or 'I'm born with two spirits.'

Morrison, an evangelical Christian, tweeted in response to the report: 'We do not need 'gender whisperers' in our schools. Let kids be kids.'

We do not need ‘gender whisperers’ in our schools. Let kids be kids. https://t.co/POzM26PXU5 — Scott Morrison (@ScottMorrisonMP) September 4, 2018

His comments sparked a backlash on Twitter, with many people criticizing his stance. Cassy O'Connor, MP for Denison in Tasmania, criticized Morrison on Twitter, saying that her transgender son, Jasper, was an 'exceptional' human being and 'not the product of "gender whisperers".' 'He is who he is,' she tweeted. 'Life for transgender kids can be VERY hard. Try not to make it harder for them. Try talking to some young trans people before you presume to speak on their behalf. I really hope you do before more harm is caused by heedless words.'