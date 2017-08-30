Alcatel A7 release date, specs rumors: Handset will not have physical home button

The Alcatel A5 LED smartphone Alcatel Mobile

The Internationale Funkausstellung (IFA) 2017 trade event in Berlin, Germany will roll out in the coming days, featuring the latest device offerings in the market. One of the expected participants of the trade show is the Chinese handset maker company Alcatel, which will unveil the new Alcatel A7 smartphone. No official details about the device have been released, but the recently leaked renders show the public what to expect in the upcoming mid-range handset.

As reported by GSMArena, the leaked images and benchmark results of the Alcatel A7 were posted by known tech leaker Roland Quandt. In his Twitter account, Quandt shared the benchmark listing of the device from GFXBench, revealing its specs highlights and improvements over its predecessor. The most notable change in the Alcatel A7 leaks is the smartphone not having a physical home button.

Previous Alcatel handsets have the physical home button at the lower part of the front display. But this time, it seems that the new Alcatel A7 will get rid of the home button in exchange for a secondary speaker. It is unclear whether this possible change in the Alcatel device will be an advantage, but the absence of a home button adds to the uniqueness of the upcoming handset.

Other features in the GFXBench listing for Alcatel A7 include a 5.5-inch full HD display screen. The device will be powered by a MediaTek MT6750T octa-core CPU coupled with 3 GB and 4 GB RAM options. The new Alcatel smartphone will receive internal storage of up to 32 GB.

In terms of camera quality, the Alcatel A7 promises a good quality image capture with a rear dual-camera consisting of two 16-megapixel sensors. The front-facing camera features an 8-megapixel sensor and LED flash for improved low-light picture quality. The device is expected to run on the current Android 7.0 Nougat OS version.

According to Gizbot, Alcatel will also introduce other smartphone models at the IFA aside from Alcatel A7. The company will also unveil the larger Alcatel A7 XL variant with 6-inch IPS LCD display together with the Alcatel A3 Plus with a 5.5-inch display and 720p screen resolution during the event as well as the low-end handset, Alcatel U5 HD, with a 5-inch screen and 720p resolution.

The IFA trade event will start on Aug. 31.