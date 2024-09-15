Abortion and Kamala Harris' statement on faith

In the first 2024 presidential debate, Vice-President Kamala Harris said she would "proudly" sign a bill into law that restored the federal right to an abortion. She went on to say, "One does not have to abandon their faith or deeply held beliefs to agree the government and Donald Trump certainly should not be telling a woman what to do with her body," Harris said.

So, Harris is arguing that Jesus is for or allows abortion under the authority of the government as a "righteous and holy right."

She can hold whatever view she wants to hold as a government official, but when she becomes an expert and an authority on what the Bible says, then that is a different conversation from my perspective as a pastor and follower of Jesus Christ.

Romans 13 tells us why government exists. It exists to represent God's views to the people. Government officials are not to be a terror to good behaviour but to bad. The Apostle Paul tells us that government is established by God as His agent for our good.

Kamala Harris says that she is for all Americans. She made this statement numerous times during the first presidential debate. And every time she said it, I uttered out loud, "Except for the unborn Americans." We now live in a country that doesn't want to protect the life of the unborn innocent child. Former President Donald Trump stood to fight for the right of the unborn child, the one who can't speak for themselves. This took great courage and regardless of what you think of him as a human being or a person, it is important that God's people support God's Biblical principles.

I realize many God-fearing Christians are really struggling with Trump's character, personality, and lack of discretion and wisdom in how he communicates and interacts with others. These are very valid concerns and things that people like Rev Franklin Graham continue to address with him.

The Bible says in Proverbs chapter 6 that there are six things the Lord hates, seven that are an abomination to him. The third one in this list is "shedding innocent blood." That is the definition of an abortion. It is the shedding of innocent DNA. I realize in these debates that the focus quickly turns to abortion rights for the sake of incest, rape, and the protection of the life of the mother. But abortion in America has become a means of birth control. It has become the means of irresponsible reproduction. It has become the means to seemingly eliminate the consequences of irresponsible sexuality and it has come at the cost of the unborn baby and sadly the mental health of the woman getting the abortion.

Life Network clinics around the United States are committed to helping scared and fearful mums and dads put together a plan for protecting their mental health and the life of the unborn child. Yes, it involves sacrifice which our nation and our society no longer understands. It involves faith, conviction, and selflessness. It involves obedience to God. It involves allowing someone else to walk you through a very scary process of keeping the baby or giving the baby up for adoption.

Life Network clinics want to help save the life of the unborn child and care for the mum and dad of the child, but even if the parents get an abortion, Life Network clinics are there to minister and care for the parents who aborted their child. They don't abandon them, ridicule them, or condemn them; they serve them. This is a beautiful picture of Jesus Christ's love for people amid their sin. I applaud Life Network clinics and personally support them as a pastor of Vanguard Church in Colorado Springs, and as an individual who gives money to them to support their ministry efforts.

Currently in Colorado, our state through legislation has fallen in love with the killing of innocent babies. Rich Bennett, a dear friend of mine, and the President/CEO of the Colorado Springs Life Network sent out an email informing those who care about the life of the unborn baby that legislation is currently in the Colorado Congress, called Amendment 79. This is a radical pro-abortion amendment that seeks to permanently enshrine the "right" to unrestricted abortion until birth in Colorado's Constitution. This reckless and extreme initiative will appear on Colorado ballots as Amendment 79-Right to Abortion.

This Amendment 79 will provide all Coloradians abortion on demand for healthy mothers and babies up to the final day of the pregnancy. It will dismantle parental rights and permit minors to have abortions without parental consent and it will allow for taxpayer money to fund abortions in Colorado including for those coming from out of state.

This is a human rights issue and more importantly, since Vice-President Kamala Harris said it, it is a faith issue. All human life is made in the image of God (Genesis 1:27). It begins at conception (Psalm 139:11-16). Each baby is designed for a unique purpose (Jeremiah 1:5) and belongs to the Lord. Ezekiel 18:4 says, "Know that all lives are mine (this is God speaking); the life of the parent as well as the life of the child is mine."

Jesus said in Luke 17:1, "Temptations to sin[a] are sure to come, but woe to the one through whom they come! It would be better for him if a millstone were hung around his neck, and he were cast into the sea than that he should cause one of these little ones to sin."

Vice-Present Kamala, please know you can't be faithful to the truths of God's Word and be supportive of the shedding of blood of innocent life. The road you are preparing for people of faith is a road of destruction. I implore you: turn back, repent, and protect the life of the unborn before God corrects you Himself.