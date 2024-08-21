A new film series puts faith and work in the spotlight

A new film series from the London Institute for Contemporary Christianity (LICC) will explore the value that God puts on our daily work, helping Christians understand the importance of offering up their labour as a sacrament.

Developed in partnership with RightNow Media, 'Does God Care About My Work?' is a three-episode video resource featuring LICC's Mission Champion Mark Greene, who unpacks what the Bible has to say about God's attitude to work, and its place in the Christian life.

Using Biblical stories and contemporary examples, the series aims to inspire Christians to demonstrate their Christian faith in the work they do every day, both in the way they interact with those they come into contact with in their workplace and in the attitude they bring to carrying out their jobs.

According to LICC, church culture prioritises prayer meetings and church activities over work, whether that is paid or unpaid, leading Christians to treat it as an afterthought, something to be gotten out of the way so that they can get on with the 'real' work of Christian activities.

The resource highlights the Biblical truths that show God cares deeply about the specific work we do and the way we do it. Applying these truths across a range of different types of labour, Mark portrays God as a 'worker', whose labour brings order, provides, creates joy and beauty, and releases potential—calling on Christians to use this as their model.

"This is a liberating and energising truth for people in so many different types of work – from housework to house building, and from cooking in a restaurant to coding in a tech company," Greene says.

"I'm so excited to see many more people discover that their work really matters to God and contributes to his glorious mission."

LICC's mission is to equip Christians with the vision and tools required to live out their faith in their day-to-day lives, taking it from the church out into their workplaces and schools, at home and at the pub, and at the gym and on social media.

RightNow Media provides access to an extensive library of Christian content and is used by over 800 churches in the United Kingdom, as well as thousands more worldwide.