A Christian Aid view: It is time for world leaders to act to save the people of Syria

The gas attack in Syria left scores dead Reuters

In Syria another chemical attack has killed at least 70 people, many of them children, in Khan Sheikhoun in Idlib province. Many have seen the images of children shaking and foaming at the mouth as they suffer the effects of this barbaric attack. Meanwhile, the Damascus suburb of Al Qaboun continues to be pounded by Syrian Government forces as they have for the last several weeks.

The depravity unleashed by the Syrian war throws into sharp relief the deep malaise that has gripped the international community. As world leaders line up to apportion blame, the reality is that Syria represents a collective political failure.

Christian Aid laments the lack of a principled, impartial world order that is willing to prevent further needless suffering. Ongoing impunity only emboldens parties to continue violating international humanitarian law, with civilians paying the highest price.

Over six decades ago, world leaders came together to establish international laws to avoid repeating the horrors experienced by millions in the first two world wars. Consistent abdication of responsibility for their implementation by subsequent leaders, means we are all facing a bleak future. At the very least the world community should commit itself to investigate and hold to account those who perpetrated this latest crime against humanity.

We call on the UK and other governments to push for an immediate cessation of violence by all parties to the conflict and for world leaders to prioritise the establishment of a peaceful settlement in Syria that serves all if its citizens equally. Any further military action will only add to civilian suffering and deepen insecurity.

Christian Aid welcomes the recent UK pledge of £1bn in aid for education, jobs and stability for Syrian refugees and their host communities, while noting that there must be further progress made to ensure that these objectives can actually be met in both Lebanon and Jordan. The UK Government must work with host governments to provide an environment in which access to jobs, education and stability is possible.

The millions of people displaced by the conflict, both within Syria and in the wider region, are crying out to the international community to do more to provide refuge and protection. Host countries in the region risk being overwhelmed. Refugees now make up a quarter of Lebanon's population and the strains on that society are severe. Unless we in Europe, including the UK, are prepared to demonstrate greater compassion and a willingness to share the responsibility to provide a safe place for these people to call home, even temporarily, then we are failing a very simple test of human solidarity.

William Bell is acting Head of Middle East at Christian Aid. He has years of experience lobbying the UK and Irish governments on their policies towards the peace process in Israel and the occupied Palestinian territory. He has a degree from the School of Oriental and African Studies in Politics and History. Christian Aid can be followed on twitter at @christian_aid.