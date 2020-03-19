A new hymn of comfort from Keith and Kristyn Getty

Keith and Kristyn Getty have penned a new hymn to bring a message of comfort and assurance in Christ during these challenging times.

"Christ Our Hope in Life and Death", which releases on Friday, reminds Christians that the only thing they can really put their confidence in is Christ.

What is our hope in life and death?

Christ alone, Christ alone.

What is our only confidence?

That our souls to him belong.

It goes on to sing of the power of God's goodness to calm the troubled soul and the ever-present Rock of Christ in the midst of storms. It ends by proclaiming the promise of life in Heaven beyond our earthly existence.

Unto the grave, what shall we sing?

"Christ, he lives; Christ, he lives!"

And what reward will heaven bring?

Everlasting life with him.

The hymn takes inspiration from the first question in the historic Heidelberg Catechism of 1563, in which believers are reminded that they have assurance of eternal life through the blood of Jesus.

The Gettys collaborated with worship leaders Jordan Kauflin and Matt Papa on the hymn as well as Matt Boswell, founding pastor of The Trails Church in Prosper, Texas, and Matt Merker, Director of Creative Resources & Training for Getty Music who co-collaborated with them previously on another popular hymn, "He Will Hold Me Fast".

Keith said, "The reality of Jesus' resurrection from the dead is central to Christian faith. By his resurrection, Christ conquered sin and death and now offers forgiveness and eternal life to all who turn from sin and trust in him.

"Therefore, we want to equip churches to sing about the resurrection. The resurrection transforms the way that we live every day, and it provides unshakable hope in Jesus."