A fifth of university students support censorship of views on campus

Staff writer
(Photo: Unsplash/Jamie Taylor)

New research has uncovered significant levels of support for the censorship of certain views on university campuses.

In a poll of 500 undergraduates aged between 18 and 25, a fifth supported censorship, while less than a third (30%) consistently supported free speech. 

The survey revealed broad support among students for Cambridge University's recent decision to rescind the fellowship of Canadian academic Jordan Peterson, with 41% backing the move. 

The university withdrew the visiting fellowship from the '12 Rules for Life' author over a photograph in which Peterson had his arm around a man wearing a T-shirt with the slogan "I'm a proud Islamophobe".

Similarly, 44% of students agreed that Cardiff University should have prevented feminist Germaine Greer from giving a lecture after she was accused of being transphobic.  She gave the lecture in 2015 despite a petition signed by thousands demanding that it be called off. 

Just 35% of those surveyed said that Cardiff University was right to allow the lecture to go ahead. 

Elsewhere in the survey, nearly half (48%) endorsed safe spaces "for disadvantaged groups who have been subject to systemic oppression", and 67% favoured trigger warnings.

Policy Exchange, a centre-right think tank, said that the figures reflected a "culture of conformity". 

The report said: "The danger is that academic freedom is being significantly violated due, in particular, to forms of political discrimination."

Most Read

  1. Violence is being normalised in the name of anti-violence

  2. Evangelicals must be alert to 'urgency' of need for the Gospel

  3. The fall of the Berlin Wall: what it meant for Christians 30 years ago

  4. Can the Church give a meaningful answer to the spiritual questions of the digital age?

  5. Loss of religion is society's loss

  6. Church minister who used to guard Berlin Wall says collapse was a 'triumph'

  7. Keith Getty says modern worship songs are so 'dangerous' they're 'de-Christianizing' Christians

More News

  1. agape-living-and-telling

    Why we struggle to share our faith and what we can do about it

  2. chick-fil-a

    What Chick-Fil-A reveals about British intolerance and irrationality

  3. chris-naylor

    Tributes paid to A Rocha co-founder and CEO killed in accident

  4. whoopi-goldberg

    Whoopi Goldberg to star in Sister Act The Musical

  5. jeff-younger

    Judge throws a lifeline to dad trying to stop 7-year-old son's transition

  6. mick-jagger

    Mick Jagger, Eric Clapton step in to help save church organ

  7. mosul

    Churches destroyed by ISIS in Iraq to be rebuilt