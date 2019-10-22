9 Iranian Christians sentenced to 5 years in prison

Staff writer
Christians are routinely imprisoned for their faith in IranReuters

Nine Christians, including a church pastor, have been sentenced to five years in prison by the Iranian authorities.

Church leader Matthias Haghnejad and eight members of the Church of Iran denomination received the sentence after a short trial on September 23.  They were all arrested earlier this year. 

Christian Solidarity Worldwide (CSW) said it was clear from the brevity of the trial that "due process was not observed". 

A source in the country told the organisation that "it seemed as if the judge had already made his decision and allowed this process as a formality before pronouncing a pre-determined sentence."

At a previous court hearing held on 24 July, CSW reports that the judge, Mohammed Moghisheh, attempted to coerce the pastor and four of the other Christians into accepting a court-appointed legal representative. 

When they refused, the hearing was suspended and the men were remanded in custody with their bail terms significantly increased. 

The trial of the remaining four was resumed on 28 July, when Judge Moghisheh asserted that the Bible was falsified and that the men were "apostates". 

CSW said that Judge Moghisheh was "notorious for miscarriages of justice" and that the charges against the Christians were "completely unfounded". 

They are all appealing their sentence.

CSW's Public Affairs Team Leader Kiri Kankhwende said: "CSW condemns in the strongest terms the sentences handed to these nine Christians.

"Once again it is clear from the brevity of the trial and reported lack of interest of the presiding judge that due process was not observed, and that the judge was not impartial.

"The charges against these Christians are excessive, completely unfounded and constitute a criminalisation of a religion which the Iranian constitution purportedly recognises.

"We call for the immediate and unconditional release of these nine men, and all who are detained on account of their religion or belief in Iran."

Most Read

  1. John MacArthur rebukes Beth Moore, calls Paula White a 'heretic', slams all evangelicals who support women preachers

  2. Chick-fil-A to close first UK branch after protests from LGBT campaigners

  3. Chinese authorities bulldoze megachurch

  4. Young Christians enjoy better mental health than their non-churchgoing peers - study

  5. The reverberations of "I Kissed Dating Goodbye" are still being felt

  6. Words for anyone who has been wounded by church

  7. From violent, broken prisoner to redeemed man of God and mentor

  8. In the midst of a funding crisis, special needs children are not to blame

  9. Even short periods of physical inactivity are damaging to our health

More News

  1. allen-langham

    From violent, broken prisoner to redeemed man of God and mentor

  2. bible

    There is big money to be made in the sale of Bible artefacts - and that's part of the problem

  3. pain

    Words for anyone who has been wounded by church

  4. couple

    The reverberations of "I Kissed Dating Goodbye" are still being felt

  5. video-games

    Even short periods of physical inactivity are damaging to our health

  6. laundry

    Are we minimising what God can do?

  7. stars

    Every Christian is a saint, faults and all