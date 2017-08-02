5 Bible verses for when you feel like you are becoming a worldly Christian

x

The Bible warns us time and time again to be on our guard because Satan prowls around like a roaring lion ready to devour our faith at every chance he gets.

But there can be more subtle temptations that are just as deadly and damaging to our faith - things of this world. Even very good things.

The reality is that for most of us, we don't live hidden away in convents or as hermits in caves on remote islands. Most Christians are out in the marketplace working 9-5 in businesses or schools or other organizations, or being good neighbors with the people on their street, or part of social or community groups.

We rub shoulders with all sorts of different people with different ideas, different beliefs, and different lifestyles all the time.

And when we get home to our Christian bubble, we can turn on the TV or the radio or our tablet and all kinds of things can enter in through our eyes and ears.

In a nutshell, we live in this world.

But Jesus warned us not to be of the world. And that's so important for our Christian faith, to know the difference between the two and keep our loyalty to Christ and how He taught us to live first and foremost.

So if you feel like your faith is being watered down and you're in danger of losing your heart to the world, these verses will help you get back to a godly, Christ-centered faith.

1 John 2:15-17

Do not love the world or anything in the world. If anyone loves the world, love for the Father is not in them. For everything in the world - the lust of the flesh, the lust of the eyes, and the pride of life - comes not from the Father but from the world. The world and its desires pass away, but whoever does the will of God lives for ever. (NIV)

Romans 12:2

Do not conform to the pattern of this world, but be transformed by the renewing of your mind. Then you will be able to test and approve what God's will is - His good, pleasing and perfect will. (NIV)

Colossians 3:2

Set your minds on things that are above, not on things that are on earth. (NIV)

Matthew 6:19-21

Do not store up for yourselves treasures on earth, where moths and vermin destroy, and where thieves break in and steal. But store up for yourselves treasures in heaven, where moths and vermin do not destroy, and where thieves do not break in and steal. For where your treasure is, there your heart will be also. (NIV)

Mark 4:19

But the worries of this life, the deceitfulness of wealth and the desires for other things come in and choke the word, making it unfruitful. (NIV)