Xbox One Backward Compatibility Update: New Titles Announced, More To Come

JB Cachila

Lovers in a Dangerous Spacetime/Xbox One Store

Players on the Xbox One get more backwards compatible titles this month as Microsoft adds new games to its list this month.

Microsoft is adding three titles to its list of backwards compatible games on the Xbox One. Larry Hyrb, Xbox Community Manager, announced on Twitter that the new BC titles include:

  • "Stuntman: Ignition," a game that puts players in the role of a Hollywood stuntman inching his way to become the next superstar stuntman;
  • "Mad Tracks," a fun, interactive miniature car racing game; and
  • "JUJU," a colorful adventure game that gives players the role of Juju, the shaman panda from whom the game's title was taken.

These new titles come as an addition to the titles offered for the Games with Gold February 2017, which makes new titles available through this month. Some of these titles are offered up until March, reports Express. Games include:

  • "Lovers in a Dangerous Spacetime," a game that features fun co-op action in space. This is available as a Valentine treat from February 1-28 for the Xbox One;
  • "Project Cars Digital Edition," a highly-acclaimed racing simulator on console, is up for grabs from February 16-March 15 on the Xbox One;
  • "Monkey Island 2: Special Edition," a point-and-click adventure game featuring the pirate Guybrush Threepwood in a quest to prove himself as the best pirate ever. Available from February 1-15 on Xbox 360 & Xbox One; and
  • "Star Wars: The Force Unleashed," a game that puts players on the shoes of Darth Vader's force-using and lightsaber-wielding secret apprentice. This is available from February 16-28 on Xbox 360 & Xbox One.

These titles, Daily Star notes, come as an addition to a jam-packed list of games made available in January. So far, a total of 20 titles have been added to the BC library. More titles are expected to be announced soon.

Some of the titles added in January include "Battlefield: Bad Company 2," "Battlefield 3," "Megaman 9," "Megaman 10," and "Dragon Age Origins." Fans, however, are still clamoring for "Call of Duty: Black Ops 2" to be given backwards compatibility.

