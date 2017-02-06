Xbox One Backward Compatibility Update: New Titles Announced, More To Come
Players on the Xbox One get more backwards compatible titles this month as Microsoft adds new games to its list this month.
Microsoft is adding three titles to its list of backwards compatible games on the Xbox One. Larry Hyrb, Xbox Community Manager, announced on Twitter that the new BC titles include:
- "Stuntman: Ignition," a game that puts players in the role of a Hollywood stuntman inching his way to become the next superstar stuntman;
- "Mad Tracks," a fun, interactive miniature car racing game; and
- "JUJU," a colorful adventure game that gives players the role of Juju, the shaman panda from whom the game's title was taken.
These new titles come as an addition to the titles offered for the Games with Gold February 2017, which makes new titles available through this month. Some of these titles are offered up until March, reports Express. Games include:
- "Lovers in a Dangerous Spacetime," a game that features fun co-op action in space. This is available as a Valentine treat from February 1-28 for the Xbox One;
- "Project Cars Digital Edition," a highly-acclaimed racing simulator on console, is up for grabs from February 16-March 15 on the Xbox One;
- "Monkey Island 2: Special Edition," a point-and-click adventure game featuring the pirate Guybrush Threepwood in a quest to prove himself as the best pirate ever. Available from February 1-15 on Xbox 360 & Xbox One; and
- "Star Wars: The Force Unleashed," a game that puts players on the shoes of Darth Vader's force-using and lightsaber-wielding secret apprentice. This is available from February 16-28 on Xbox 360 & Xbox One.
These titles, Daily Star notes, come as an addition to a jam-packed list of games made available in January. So far, a total of 20 titles have been added to the BC library. More titles are expected to be announced soon.
Some of the titles added in January include "Battlefield: Bad Company 2," "Battlefield 3," "Megaman 9," "Megaman 10," and "Dragon Age Origins." Fans, however, are still clamoring for "Call of Duty: Black Ops 2" to be given backwards compatibility.
-
Pope Francis' Christmas Message Calls For End To War
Pope Francis used his Christmas blessing to call for an end to fighting in Syria and the Holy Land.
-
Pope Francis: Christmas Has Been 'Taken Hostage'
Pope Francis said on Saturday that Christmas had been "taken hostage" by dazzling materialism that puts God in the shadows and blinds many to the needs of the hungry, the migrants and the war weary.
- Transgender Baptisms, Gay Marriage And George Bell: Your Guide To Next Week's General Synod
- 'I Gave My Homosexuality To God': Former Gay Activist Met Jesus And His Life Was Completely Changed
- Church Wedding Goes Viral After Flashmob Celebrity Rendition Of 'How Great Thou Art'
- The Powerful Film 'Loving' Has Important Challenges For All Who Seek To Follow Christ
- Does The Bible Say Anything About Trump's #RefugeeBan?
- 'Silence' Director Martin Scorsese Finds Meaning Of Life In Christianity: 'This Is The Real Saving Grace Of Our World'
- Christians And Jews Extend Help To Muslim Neighbours After Fire Destroyed Their Mosque In Texas
- Church Regret After Gay Slang Service That Called The Holy Spirit 'The Fantabulosa Fairy'
- Cracking The Christian Code: A Guide For Newbies
- 'Trump Is Right': Syrian Christians, Muslims In U.S. Express Support For President's Immigration Ban
- Morocco Religious Authorities Rule Leaving Islam Is No Longer Punishable By Death
- Philippines Church Denounces Duterte's 'Reign Of Terror' Against Drug Dealers
- Despite Previous 'Clashes', Pope Francis Expected To Meet President Trump In May
- Pakistani Christian Bailed At Last – After Three Years Facing Death Penalty For Insulting Islam
- ISIS Guard Couldn't Take It Anymore, Flees After Seeing Rapes And Brutal Treatment Of Sex Slaves