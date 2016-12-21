Why Southern Baptists Should Back Russell Moore, Not Sack Him

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Russell Moore, president of the Ethics & Religious Liberty Commission of the Southern Baptist Convention, is under fire for comments about Donald Trump. russellmoore.com

The president of the Southern Baptist Convention's Ethics and Religious Liberty Commission is no softy liberal.

Russell Moore is a creationist, inerrantist complementarian, which puts him way to the right of the theological spectrum. But his resolute opposition to Donald Trump has crystallised opposition to him and the organisation he heads from within the denomination – at around 16 million members, the largest and most influential Protestant grouping in the US.

Large churches have said they are considering defunding the ERLC because Moore doesn't speak for them. Moore himself has apologised for appearing to lump all Trump voters together, but hasn't stepped back an inch from his position that the man is a bounder and a cad.

The backlash against him spilled over onto social media, with many tweeting their support for Moore; he responded diplomatically: "Appreciate all the kind words, y'all. If we're going to hashtag, let's #standwithSBC together. Our gospel mission is too important."

So disappointed by #SBC pastors threat to withhold missions & other funds over #russellmoore ethical stance re: election & Trump. — David Head (@DHponders) December 20, 2016

However, this is only the latest pressure point for the ERLC and its Southern Baptist constituency. In June this year Moore had to fend off criticism from Baptist leaders about ERLC support for a Muslim group attempting to build a mosque in New Jersey. One delegate or 'messenger' to the denomination's annual meeting put forward a motion requiring the immediate dismissal of SBC officials who supported the building of mosques (it failed).

Moore has also taken counter-intuitive positions on other issues dear to the hearts of Republicans and religious conservatives (often the same demographic). He has warned of the limitations of 'reparative therapy' for 'ex-gay' people, saying evangelicals had an "inadequate view" of what same-sex attraction looks like. He's also said that "gay and lesbian people have been treated really, really badly".

Moore has criticised the "mean-spirited disdain" with which some Christians speak about undocumented migrants; he's signed a document advocating the responsible treatment of animals; and after the Charleston massacre advocated retiring the Confederate flag from public display.

At the same time Moore is resolute in his rejection of abortion and same-sex marriage, seeing no possibility of compromise with positions he regards as totally contrary to Scripture. He is, when it comes down to it, Southern Baptist to the bone.

And that, surely, is why the SBC needs him – and why it needs to stand up to those seeking his removal. Because what Moore brings to the table is a genuinely Scriptural perspective on contemporary issues which is nuanced by his detachment from the sort of ideology that drives some in his denomination. He knows religious liberty is indivisible, so stands up for Muslims. He knows LGBT people have been treated horribly and says so. He won't tolerate racism and is prepared to tear down its sacred symbol – the Confederate flag – to make his point.

In the 1980s and 90s there was a backlash against the perceived liberalism of Southern Baptist institutions which resulted in either a fundamentalist takeover or a 'conservative resurgence', depending on your point of view. It was bitterly fought and has left lasting scars. One of its most enduring legacies, however, may be that it institutionalised a totalitarian approach to theology which regards any departure from linguistic norms to be an attack on fundamental truth. It isn't; it's just about thinking things through.

Russell Moore can do this because he challenges the prejudices and presuppositions of his constituency rather than just mindlessly echoing them. It would be a sad day for Southern Baptists if they turned their back on someone who represents them so well.

