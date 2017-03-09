Thousands Sign Petition Demanding U.S. Take Action In Disappearance Of Malaysian Pastor Raymond Koh

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Malaysian Pastor Raymond Koh has been missing for over three weeks now. change.org

Thousands of Malaysians are worried about the disappearance of Pastor Raymond Koh, so much so that they have signed a petition asking the United States to intervene in the investigation of his case.

The petition, which was created last Feb. 24 by a person named "M.S.," urged the White House to "help pressure the Malaysian authorities to use all their resources to find Pastor Koh and to further insure religious freedom within Malaysia."

Koh has been missing since Feb. 13, according to Channel News Asia. Mystery still surrounds his disappearance. His family said it will pay RM100,000 (US$22,500) to anyone who can offer information regarding the pastor's whereabouts.

Police were able to recover a video showing his reported "abduction," but its authenticity is still being investigated. In the CCTV footage, a vehicle, which reportedly carried Koh, was seen turning from a highway in Petaling Jaya. It was surrounded by three black SUVs, and after the vehicles stopped, at least five armed men all clad in black got out of the car and a struggle ensued.

As for the petition, it needs 100,000 signatures before it can receive an official update from the White House. So far, only 4,000 people have signed.

"Since his abduction, the Malaysian authorities have been very slow to respond to his families requests for a speedy and forthright investigation," the petition reads. "Moreover, they have not voiced any support for the Christian community in Malaysia or pledged to make sure such attacks stop. At this juncture, many of the religious freedoms that Christians have enjoyed in Malaysia and its multi-cultural atmosphere could come under increasing attack."

There was even a rumour that Koh is already dead, but the police and Koh's family lawyer said this has not been proven and that they do not believe it.