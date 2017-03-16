Theresa May hints she will block second Scottish independence vote

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Theresa May has said 'now is not the time' for a second referendum on Scottish independence.

The Prime Minister said it would not be 'fair' on the Scottish people to vote on the UK's future before the Brexit negotiations were complete.

Theresa May has been reluctant to give details of her Brexit plans. Reuters

But May did not rule out an independence vote at some point in the future.

It comes after Nicola Sturgeon, the Scottish First Minister, called for a poll to be held in autumn 2018 or the following spring, claiming Scotland's interests were not being represented in the Brexit talks.

After accusing Sturgeon of 'tunnel vision' on Monday, May said the focus should be on securing the best deal for the whole of the UK from the EU.

'So when the SNP government say that now is not the time to start talking about a second independence referendum, I say that just at this point all of our energies should be focused on our negotiations with the European Union about our future relationship.

'To be talking about an independence referendum would I think make it more difficult for us to be able to get the right deal for Scotland and the right deal for the UK,' she said.

She added: 'My message is clear – now is not the time.

'I think we should be working to get the right deal for Scotland and the UK with our future partnership with the European Union.

'It would be unfair to the people of Scotland that they would be being asked to make a crucial decision without the information they need to make that decision.'