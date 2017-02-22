The Danger Of Praying Only For Your Own Needs

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Maybe you've heard someone say this before, "I have so many problems of my own. Why should I bother with other people's problems?"

Or maybe you might have said this yourself at some point.

It's true that one might face various challenges in life, but even in that situation God calls us to be a blessing to others. One way we can do this is by praying not just for our needs, but also for those of others.

Not only is it recommended that we pray for one another, but it actually becomes dangerous business when all we worry about is our own needs. An inability to pray for others signals an overemphasis on our own needs, wants and desires over others. God's greatest command is to love others as we love ourselves (Mark 12:31), and one of the best ways to show that is by praying for others.

Boxing ourselves up by minding only our own desires and petitions closes our perspective and limits God's move in our lives. But when we pray for others, we acknowledge that God is able to take care of us and of others. We then choose to be a channel of His blessing to others.

Here are three groups of people you can start praying for regularly.

1. The Lost And Non-Christian

Do you have non-believer friends facing a need or a challenge? They need God now more than ever and we welcome the Holy Spirit's move in their lives as we pray for them. 1 Timothy 2:1 says, "First of all, then, I urge that supplications, prayers, intercessions, and thanksgivings be made for all people."

The Bible doesn't say we should pray for just people who are saved but for all people.

2. The Church And Church Leaders

Christians can pray for themselves sure, but that doesn't mean we are to turn down the opportunity to pray for our brothers and sisters for Christ. We have the privilege of lifting them up in prayer and interceding for the church and its members. Ephesians 6:18 tells us, "Praying at all times in the Spirit, with all prayer and supplication. To that end keep alert with all perseverance, making supplication for all the saints."

3. The Nation

The most powerful way to bring change to a nation is to pray for it fervently. God moves because people come to humble themselves. 2 Chronicles 7:14 says, "If my people who are called by my name humble themselves, and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven and will forgive their sin and heal their land."