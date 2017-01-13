New Supernatural Phenomenon Might Lead to World's End, People Fear

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

A full moon, also known as harvest moon, rises past thunder clouds near Encinitas, California. Reuters

Another end of the world prediction has made it to the news. This time around, some Christians expect that a new astronomical phenomenon will lead to the world's end.

The first full moon of 2017, known as the Wolf Moon, took place on Thursday, Jan. 12, the Daily Express reported. During that time, Venus was at its brightest for the first time in eight years.

The two astronomical events fell on the eve of the first Friday the 13th of the year. Separately, these things are nothing new since there's a full moon every month. Venus brightens up every eight years, while there are two to three Friday the 13ths in a year.

However, many people believe that all these things happening at the same time point to a possible apocalypse. They cite Luke 21: 25 in the Bible, which reads: "And there shall be signs in the sun, and in the moon, and in the stars; and upon the earth distress of nations, with perplexity; the sea and the waves roaring."

The full moon and Venus could be interpreted as the "signs in the moon and stars," while the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump in about a week's time and the heightened tension among nations could refer to the "distress of nations."

Meanwhile, world-renowned evangelist Billy Graham earlier warned Christians against trying to predict the exact date of Jesus Christ's second coming, or the end of the world. He understands that people are scared and confused because of the world's growing violence, but he told them to put their faith in God.

"The world as we know it will only come to an end in God's time and in God's way — and only when He intervenes to usher in a perfect world of peace and righteousness," he wrote on his website.