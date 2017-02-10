Science And Faith Projects Get New Church Funding

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

A new wave of funding has been announced for church projects that will explore questions about the relationship between faith, science, and the natural world. Reuters

Church of England parishes across the UK have received new funding of up to £100,000 in a bid to foster better dialogue between science and faith.

10 church projects have been granted funding of up to £10,000, in the second wave of an initiative called Scientists in Congregations. The projects include teaching courses on science and faith, evensong services featuring science experiments, outdoor 'eco' services, and theatre based on nature imagery in the book of Job.

Rev Dr Kathryn Pritchard, Scientists in Congregations project leader, said: 'We have been hugely impressed by the innovative and creative approaches demonstrated in this second wave of Scientists in Congregations projects and the calibre of the scientists who will be supporting this work.

'We are confident that these projects in churches and cathedrals will not only help raise the profile of scientists within Christian congregations but will promote greater understanding of science and faith issues in wider communities across the country.'

The Scientists in Congregations scheme is part of a partnership between Durham University and the Church of England, and is funded by the Templeton World Charity Foundation.

A project titled 'Debunking the myth: empowering young people to be Christians in science' will organise a day conference for secondary schools in York, introducing students to Christian scientists and engaging the issues of science and faith. It will also support a panel discussion at Exeter university about science and Christian ethics, and a science/faith debate at Exeter cathedral.

'Faith in the Questions' is a collaboration between Riding Lights Theatre Company and St Michael-le-Belfrey, York, which will create a 'dramatic performance based on nature imagery within the Book of Job' to be featured at the 2017 York Festival of Ideas in June.

The project 'Science and Theology: Walking Through Nature' will involve 'Ecosystem Service' walks with Trinity church, Lewes, which will prayerfully explore themes of the environment, ecology and theology.

Other projects include teaching on the issue of climate change, explorations on the future of faith, technology and medicine, and an emphasis on engaging young people.

So far 17 projects have been funded through the Scientists in Congregations scheme. In this second wave, each project could claim up to £10,000 but many applied for significantly less than this.

'The projects are aimed at helping churchgoers engage confidently with science, raising the profile of Christians whose vocation is science-related and changing the debate about science and faith in churches and communities,' the Church of England website says.

Speaking at the official unveiling of the grant awards last week, Professor Tom McLeish, Co-Project Director and Fellow of The Royal Society said, 'The church doesn't need to be frightened or on the backfoot...scientists and Bishops recognise that they jointly celebrate truth and understanding, honesty, discovery and wonder.'

Bishop of Kingston Richard Cheetham told Premier of his enthusiasm for the initiative. He said: 'Life, the universe and all that it means, which come from our Christian faith - it's an absolutely essential conversation for our time, and it's one which I believe anyone can engage in.'