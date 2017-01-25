Pope Francis Sends Vatican Delegation To War-Torn Aleppo

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Smoke rises from Al-Bab in Aleppo as rebels advance towards the town, in Syria on January 22, 2017. Reuters

A delegation of Vatican officials has visited Aleppo, expressing the solidarity of Pope Francis with the people in the war-torn region.

The Vatican yesterday revealed that Mgr Giampietro Dal Toso, secretary-delegate of the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development, visited the city from January 18-23, accompanied by Cardinal Mario Zenari, apostolic nuncio to Syria, and Mgr Thomas Habib, an official at the nunciature.

The delegation met with "Christian communities and their pastors, who expressed gratitude to the Pope for his constant concern for beloved Syria," a Vatican statement said.

The officials also visited several refugee camps and Catholic institutions helping with relief efforts, including a humanitarian assistance centre run by Caritas Aleppo, according to the Catholic Herald.

Mgr Dal Toso and the delegation emphasised the importance of providing relief assistance to the Syrian people, according to the Vatican.

"With the support of the universal Church and thanks to the generous contribution of the international community, such help may be intensified in the future to meet the growing needs of the people," the Vatican said.

As well as taking part in several meetings with Islamic representatives, members of the delegation also took part in an ecumenical prayer service that coincided with the Week of Prayer for Christian Unity.

The "responsibilities of religions in educating for peace and reconciliation" was among the issues discussed during the meetings, the Vatican said.