Plea to find adoptive family for 5 siblings who go to church and want to stay together goes viral

Siblings (from left) Bradley, 11; Preston, 10; Layla, 8; Landon, 6; and Olive, 2, all want to stay together in one adoptive home. (Facebook/The Kansas City Star)

When a newspaper in the United States printed a "Family wanted" appeal for five siblings this weekend, it did not expect anything unusual would happen.

But something unusual did happen—in just a matter of hours.

The Kansas City Star triggered a massive nationwide response when it published the story and photo of five Kansas siblings who are currently separated in foster homes but would like to stay together under the care of one adoptive family.

All five children attend church, according to Christian News.

The public response to the appeal was "pretty insane," according to Corey Lada of the Kansas Children's Service League, which contracts with the state to run AdoptKSKids.org.

Hundreds of inquiries from interested parents filled the voice mailbox of the Children's Service League while more than 1,500 responses clogged the agency's email inbox.

"In 13-plus years of working here I've seen nothing like this. Nothing," Lada said.

Since the article was posted on its website late Saturday, The Star said readers have clicked on it more than 4 million times while reader comments exceeded 1,000 as of Monday afternoon.

The siblings comprise of two sisters and three brothers, ages 2 to 11, identified in The Star article by their first names only.

The children's family background was not made known, but the article gave brief individual descriptions of the children's personalities.

The oldest, Bradley, 11, is a "music lover" who is "a bit shy and quiet, but those who know him say he's respectful, sweet and kind," the Star reported.

"Preston, 10, is an energetic animal lover and outdoor enthusiast. He loves fishing and exploring whenever the weather permits," it said.

Layla, 8, is "already planning to save sick or injured animals when she grows up."

Landon, 6, is said to enjoy the outdoors and wants to be a physical education teacher when he grows up.

The youngest, Olive, 2, is described as "a bundle of energy" who "loves to be cuddled" whenever she "slows down long enough."

Meanwhile, South Dakota became the first state in America to enact a measure that would allow religious adoption and family placement agencies receiving public funds to discriminate against prospective foster or adoptive parents based on those agencies' religious criteria, Free Speech Radio News reported.

Critics of South Dakota's SB 149 say the measure seeks to prevent LGBT couples from adopting. They also that it could keep single parents, divorcees, non-Christians and anybody else who are deemed "inappropriate" by religious agencies from adopting children who need a home.