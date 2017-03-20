Pirate Bay, Kickass Torrents closed down on Bing rumors: Bing, Google to demote pirate websites on results
Microsoft-powered search engine Bing and Google have sharpened their weapons for their war against piracy. Following accusations that they have been turning a blind eye to online piracy, the tech giants have now taken the lead in fighting to ban pirate websites off the front page of search results. Taking the hit are pirate websites such as Pirate Bay, Kickass Torrents, and many more.
An anti-piracy agreement has been announced after a meeting between Bing, Google, the British Phonographic Industry (BPI), the Motion Picture Association, and Alliance for IP, as reported on Torrent Freak, a publication that provides the latest news about privacy, copyright, and file sharing. Under the anti-piracy code, search engines are required to optimize their algorithms in order to keep out websites that have been committing copyright infringement from search results as much as possible, in order to make these harder to find.
Compliance with the anti-piracy code will be monitored by the Intellectual Property Office (IPO), according to a report on The Telegraph. Speaking to the publication, Geoff Taylor, chief executive officer of the BPI, expressed that the code will not be a quick fix, but "it will mean that illegal sites are demoted more quickly from search results and that fans searching for music are more likely to find a fair site."
Record labels and film studios have long been campaigning for Microsoft and Google to help them win the war against piracy. In the next few months, those who want to download pirated content are expected to have a hard time searching for torrent websites on search engines like Bing and Google. The IPO is said to evaluate the performance of these search engines in demoting the links to pirate websites on June 1, according to Quartz. If they fail to comply with all the rules under the anti-piracy code, there may be sanctions and new laws may be imposed.
-
Pope Francis' Christmas Message Calls For End To War
Pope Francis used his Christmas blessing to call for an end to fighting in Syria and the Holy Land.
-
Pope Francis: Christmas Has Been 'Taken Hostage'
Pope Francis said on Saturday that Christmas had been "taken hostage" by dazzling materialism that puts God in the shadows and blinds many to the needs of the hungry, the migrants and the war weary.
- You may be scared of us because we come from a place of violence. But we mean no harm
- Should Christians be worried about three-parent babies?
- What Christians get wrong about sex and why it's time for a 'better story'
- What does God think about beauty? These 6 scriptures explain
- Girl aged 6 tells school friends how Jesus saves after mum gives up crime and drugs for Christ
- The Promise review: a film targeted by genocide-deniers is moving and timely
- Arrest Snoop Dogg for Donald Trump clown video, says Christian pastor
- How do you actually share your faith with a friend?
- Why is East Africa in crisis? The three key reasons famine is spreading across the region
- Man shot dead at Paris airport 'after trying to grab a gun'
- Bangladesh police shoot suspected militant armed with explosives
- You may be scared of us because we come from a place of violence. But we mean no harm
- Parents say prayer brought son back to life after nearly drowning
- Feminists in Argentina pretend to abort Baby Jesus from Virgin Mary in shocking 'performance art'
- Christian churches pledge funds to help Jewish community centre after wave of bomb threats