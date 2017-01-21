One Thing Everyone Need to Do to Be Successful

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Everyone wants to be successful. We all want to succeed in all our endeavours, no matter what they are. Do you want to be successful? Read on.

The Key to Success

The Lord has already given us the key to live a successful life. In Joshua 1:7-8, we read God giving Joshua instructions so that he will prosper and be successful wherever he goes:

"Be strong and very courageous, in order to act carefully in accordance with all the law that My servant Moses commanded you. Do not turn aside from it to the right or the left, so that you may succeed wherever you go. This Book of the Law must not depart from your mouth. Meditate on it day and night so that you may act carefully according to all that is written in it. For then you will make your way successful, and you will be wise." (MEV)

Simply put, our success is assured when we act according to His Word. When we follow the commands of God in our lives, the ones that He has given according to His Word, we will "make [our] way successful, and [we] will be wise.

This Is the Key to Success: God's Word

Having God's Word, however, doesn't automatically guarantee continuous and consistent success. We've known of people who've had Bibles in their homes, yet they still live life defeated. I, for one, have known Christians who've been in church, in small group, and in ministry, live a powerless Christian life. What's missing?

It's the decision to follow God's Word.

Obeying God's Word

Friends, God has given us the key, which is His Word. The only thing remaining is to stand on it and obey it. When we do, that's the time we receive the promised success. We should decide to follow God's Word in unwavering faith, trust, and commitment.

"Because the Sovereign Lord helps me, I will not be disgraced. Therefore, I have set my face like a stone, determined to do His will. And I know that I will not be put to shame." (Isaiah 50:7 NLT)

Follow Hard

The Lord Jesus promised to give us an abundant life (see John 10:10). This abundant life can only be attained when we follow Him, but He Himself said that those who want to follow Him will have to deny themselves and take up their crosses (see Matthew 16:24).

Truth be told, friends, we may let go of many things when we follow Him, but it's all worth it. What we let go – the sinful choices, the foolish decisions, and regretful habits, and the wrong attitudes – will be replaced with something more than we expect:

"For whoever would save his life will lose it, and whoever loses his life for My sake will find it" (Matthew 16:25 MEV)

You want to be successful? Follow Jesus. He will make you successful.