Northern Ireland Election Leaves 'Door Open' For Legalisation Of Same-Sex Marriage And Abortion, Christian Charity Says

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

A Sinn Fein supporter demonstrates their political stickers in the recent Northern Ireland Assembly elections. Reuters

There is a 'door open' for the introduction of same-sex marriage and abortion in Northern Ireland, a Christian charity has said, following the country's latest election.

The Northern Ireland Assembly election results were announced yesterday, in which nationalist party Sinn Fein made significant gains, causing the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) to lose its overall seat majority.

The DUP have previously blocked legislation on progressive causes such as the legalisation of same-sex marriage and abortion. Sinn Fein has lobbied against the DUP on such causes, and the new makeup of the chamber is expected to favour their cause, especially now a reduced DUP have lost their exclusive right to veto.

Christian charity CARE spoke with Premier Radio about whether the election result has 'opened the door' for the progress of causes such as same-sex marriage.

Advertisement

'Definitely it does leave the door open... for certain issues. But I don't think it's a time for us to worry and to get cynical,' said Tim Houston, CARE's church and development officer in Northern Ireland.

He remains optimistic, and encouraged greater engagement on the divisive issues, not less. He said: 'I think it's a time for us to have a renewed hope that these negotiations will be fruitful, it's a time for us to intercede for our government, to pray for them, to pray for goodwill on both sides.'

He said that CARE would be continuing to pursue issues regarding the protection of the unborn, human dignity and sex trafficking, and engaging with those who disagree 'with a tone of compassion and mutual respect'. Houston called for prayer for the leading parties and a spirit of goodwill that can pursue the 'common good'.

Sinn Fein and the DUP must form a power-sharing government in the next three weeks, or return to direct rule from Westminster, London, which was originally repealed in the historic Good Friday Agreement in 1998.

Houston said: 'No one really wants to go back to direct rule and that's healthy for Northern Irish people to be able to govern ourselves. I think the desire is there - it's just if they can overcome the main hurdles.'