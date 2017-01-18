Muslim Man Stones Pastor, Vows to Kill His Son, Then Converts to Christianity Only to Be Martyred for His New Faith

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Young villagers participate in a group activity in a remote area in the Philippines where foreign missionaries are active in bringing the gospel to the people. Christian Aid Mission

A former Muslim community leader in the Philippines found himself likened to Apostle Paul, a persecutor of the early disciples of Jesus Christ when his name was still Saul of Tarsus. He eventually became one of the world's greatest missionaries, spreading the gospel throughout the Roman Empire after experiencing a dramatic encounter with Jesus on the road to Damascus.

Christian Aid Mission (CAM) has recalled the life and times of Datu, a former devout Filipino Muslim leader, who once only had hatred in his heart for Christians, just like Paul.

In a report on its website, the evangelical missionary organisation shared highlights of Datu's inspiring life beginning with the time when he hurled stones at Pastor Bagwis, a local Christian leader, his church building and his home.

He also vowed to kill the Filipino pastor's son and his family after he discovered that the young man, named Efren, was courting his daughter.

Later, however, Datu became conciliatory after finding out that Efren was a good man. He eventually agreed to have his daughter marry him in Christian rites.

"During the marriage ceremony, Pastor Bagwis preached Jesus Christ crucified," a ministry director told CAM.

Right at that very moment, Datu decided to embrace Christ, together with his family. A month later, he and his oldest son were baptised.

This angered their Muslim relatives who began to threaten and persecute him and his family.

Datu didn't mind them, saying he felt he deserved them for having previously persecuted Christians, the director said.

The threats even emboldened Datu to further act out his new faith by sharing it with others, further angering his Muslim relatives.

In December 2015, Datu suffered martyrdom. Datu's son called the ministry director to inform him of the terrible news of his father's gory death. Datu was found with five stab wounds on his back, and his neck had been cut in the front and back in an apparent attempt at decapitation, the son told the director.

"They killed him because Datu was boldly sharing the gospel in the town," the director said. "I told his children that they have to remember their dad as he was before he was killed, and that the memories they have to hold dearest are the ones of when he was healthy, and especially the wonderful moments God gave of praying together and having fun together. And, best of all, that we know we will see him again in Heaven."