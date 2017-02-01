Murdered Priest Appeals From Beyond The Grave For Killer To Be Let Off Death Penalty

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Fr Rene Robert. Facebook

A Florida-based Catholic priest who was murdered last year said he did not want anyone who killed him to be subject to the death penalty.

News of the "beyond the grave" in a signed document in1995 was revealed at a press conference in the United States yesterday.

The appeal by Fr Rene Robert came as Catholic bishops in Florida and Georgia urged a prosecutor in Georgia to reverse her decision to seek capital punishment against the man who is accused of killing the priest.

Augusta Judicial Circuit District Attorney Ashley Wright is seeking the death penalty against Steven Murray, who faces charges over killing Fr Robert last April.

But the priest had appealed for leniency in the event of his murder.

Advertisement

"I request that the person found guilty of homicide for my killing not be subject to or put in jeopardy of the death penalty under any circumstances," wrote Fr Robert, in a "Declaration of Life" document witnessed and notarised by a lawyer. The document added that the death penalty should not be sought, "no matter how heinous their crime or how much I may have suffered".

Catholic bishops held a press conference yesterday outside the Richmond County Courthouse, drawing attention to the declaration.

Fr Robert devoted his life to helping the mentally ill, convicts and others who were troubled, according to the BBC.

"He was well aware for the potential violence that might involve his ministry, but he cared for those people nonetheless," said Archbishop Wilton Gregory, who was among about a dozen clergymen who rallied at yesterday's press conference.

They delivered a petition signed by more than 7,400 people from Fr Robert's diocese asking that his wishes be honoured.

"We want to be the voice that he no longer has to make that 'Declaration of Life' a part of the understanding of this particular case," said Bishop Gregory Hartmayer, speaking outside court.

Another Bishop, Felipe Estevez of the St Augustine diocese, said the alleged killer clearly deserved punishment. But, he added that "imposing a sentence of death as a consequence of killing only perpetrates the cycle of violence in our community".

Murray, who is a repeat offender, had asked the priest for a lift in Jacksonville, Florida, before abducting and murdering him, according to authorities.

The suspect was apprehended while driving the priest's car in South Carolina a day after Fr Robert was reported missing. Murray led police to the priest's body.

The suspect has claimed he has mental illness, and during a court appearance shortly after his arrest, he appealed for forgiveness.

"If anybody loves Father Rene, they'll forgive me because he was a man of God, and forgiveness is forgiveness," Murray said, according to Georgia's WALB News.

He added: "I have mental problems and I lost control of myself. I apologise."