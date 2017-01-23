Manny Pacquiao Renews Stance on Death Penalty, Says Even Jesus Christ 'Was Sentenced to Death'

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Senator Manny Pacquiao delivers a privilege speech in the Philippine Senate on Aug. 8, 2016. (Facebook/Manny Pacquiao)

Philippine Senator and world boxing champ Manny Pacquiao has renewed his support for the death penalty and even used the Scripture to promote his cause.

"The Bible says, 'Do not kill.' That means if you wrong me, I can't kill you. Let authorities handle that," he told ABS-CBN News.

The Christian athlete even used Jesus Christ as an example, since He was subjected to the Roman empire's rule of law during His time. "God gave the government the right to use capital punishment," Pacquiao explained. "Jesus Christ was even sentenced to death because the government called for it."

This was not the first time Pacquiao explained his support for capital punishment. During his first privilege speech as senator in August last year, Pacquiao said the death penalty is actually a "lawful, moral and sanctioned governmental action."

"When the government punishes, it's not an individual act. That's approved by God. That's what the Bible says," he said, according to The Philippine Star. "Having read the Bible on a regular basis, I am convinced that God is not just a God of mercy but He is also a God of justice. So, on the issue of death penalty, I could not help but consult the Bible."

Advertisement

Pacquiao, who is a staunch ally of President Rodrigo Duterte, said he is one with the president in eliminating the country's drug problem. He said drug trafficking and drug addiction are getting "worse every day," making it imperative for the country's leaders to effectively address the problem.

"We must speak to these criminal minds in the only language they understand. They must understand that our government will put a stop to impunity. They have profited from thousands upon thousands of Filipino youths. It must stop now," he said.