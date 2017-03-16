'Love your neighbour': Texas woman obeys Jesus' command, rescues homeless man with mental illness

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Ginger Sprouse with her new cook, Victor Hubbard, a former homeless man. (Facebook/This is Victor)

In obeying Jesus' command to "love your neighbour as yourself" (Mark 12:31), a woman in Texas has rescued a homeless man with a "mental illness" and gave him a new start at life.

For three years, Victor Hubbard had stood at a street corner in Kemah, Texas, waiting and hoping for his mom to come back and pick him up, KHOU-TV reported.

"No matter what season it is, I will always have that love for her," Hubbard later told the TV station.

Last winter, Ginger Sprouse, a married mother, took notice of Victor after she was touched by his warm smile, kindness, and graciousness.

Sprouse said every time she drove by, Victor would tell her, "How are you doing today? Are you doing okay? Don't ever let anybody do you wrong."

After getting to know him more, she shared his story on a Facebook fan page she created called "This is Victor."

Victor's story touched the hearts of more than 8,000 Facebook users. Fans gave Victor a free eye exam, food, and clothes.

Sprouse took him to clinics where he was given medication for his illness. She also cooked meals for him, took care of his laundry, and even welcomed him in her home, CBN News reported.

She also hired Victor as a cook in her restaurant business to keep him off the street.

Sprouse also set up a GoFundMe page that has exceeded its $25,000 goal and now sits at $26,935 [as of Thursday], raised by 601 people in two months.

"She came around and she kind of saved me," Hubbard said. "She helped me. It's like grace."

But that's not yet the most beautiful thing that happened to Victor. Finally, he was also able to reunite with his mother.

"I got to talk to her and I really feel like I accomplished something," Victor said.

Sprouse said her life was also touched by Victor.

"He is a smiling, happy addition to my team," she said. "I'm so proud."