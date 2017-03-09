Knights Templar Hide-Out Of Caves And Tunnels Found Through A Rabbit Hole In England

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Knight Templar cave in Shropshire. Michael Scott/Caters News

From the remote farmer's field in the Shropshire countryside in England, it looks just like a rabbit hole.

But just like in Alice's Adventures In Wonderland, through the rabbit hole is an incredible complex of tunnels and sanctuary spaces which according to local legend were used by followers of the Knights Templar Christian religious order.

The Knights, also known as the Poor Fellow Soldiers of Christ, were active between the 12th and 14th centuries but followers continued to meet and practise their rituals for hundreds of years afterwards. Named after Temple Mount in Jerusalem, and with distinctive white tabards with red crosses, the Knights were active in the Crusades and in defence of the Holy Land.

It is believed that the Caynton Caves, near Shifnal, in Shropshire, were used by followers of the Knights Templar in the 17th century, the BBC reports.

According to Historic England, which listed the grotto in 1984, it consists of 'apparently irregular ambulatories opening into inner sanctuaries'.

There are Norman-style decoration to bays between columns and one Norman-style doorway with beak-heads and roll moulding with many decorative quatrefoils and designs. At the time, the grotto was being used for black magic rites, according to the Historic England report.

The BBC says the caves now look like something out of 'Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade'.

The images were captured by photographer Michael Scott. 'I traipsed over a field to find it, but if you didn't know it was there you would just walk right past it,' he said.