Islamist Extremists Are Killing Christians in Syria Who Refuse to Deny Jesus, Pastor Reveals

Syriac Christians attend mass at the Mort Shmuni Syriac Orthodox church in the Syrian town of Midyat. Reuters

Nearly six years after the civil war erupted, Syria continues to be awash in the blood of its helpless and innocent people, Christians among them, with no end in sight.

Shocking accounts of the killings and other atrocities being committed by Islamist extremists on Christians have all become common, sometimes to the point of nausea and stupor.

In the latest first-hand account of the nightmarish situation in the war-ravaged country, a pastor recently told The Christian Post that Syria is "being torn apart," with Christians being killed for choosing to follow Jesus and staying behind to help victims.

"Evil is all around us," Pastor Edward said. "We can touch evil and feel it. It is heavy on our hearts."

But amid the brutality of war, Christians have demonstrated astounding faith, remarkable bravery and utmost selflessness.

For instance, Edward recalled a Christian man named George who chose not to hide in the homes of Muslims when the extremists came into the neighbourhood looking for Christians. George bravely showed himself to the extremists after telling his mother what Jesus said, "If you deny me I will deny you."

The militants killed George. "His mother was not even allowed to bury his body," the pastor said.

Edward also remembered his friend, a doctor, who decided to stay in his community to treat the wounded and the sick, Christian or not, even though he had all the opportunities to leave for safer grounds.

"He could have gone to safety, but he chose to specifically stay to help others. He was taken by Islamic extremists and on camera, was killed. The video is so shocking and it gives me great pain," Edward said.

The pastor said despite all the horrors of war, he is encouraged to see Isaiah 60, that speaks of the glory of Zion, taking form in the war-torn land. "The light rises up on the church and His glory is on the church," Edward quoted part of the biblical verse.

The pastor also confirmed that, yes, the reports are true that thousands of Muslims are turning to Jesus Christ in the midst of the bloodshed.

He said he personally knew a Muslim couple who embraced Jesus after comparing the Bible with the Quran, the Islamic holy book.

"The more they studied, the more they came to realise that they wanted to follow the God of the Bible who taught love, kindness and forgiveness," Edward said.