World

Nigeria's Hidden Crisis: Millions Go Hungry Because Of Boko Haram Terror
5 Questions To Help You Be More Humble
The One Wedding Vow We Often Forget
Crushed But Not Defeated: How God Turned This Christian Woman's Life Around
How Paul Handled Conflict: What The Church Can Learn In Its Debate Over Sexuality
The Gift Of The Magi: A Human Story Of Divine Love
Song Of The Year #3: 'Lush Life' By Zara Larsson
Carrie Fisher And God: The Star Wars Actress Loved The Idea But Never Followed Her Born-Again ...
Kerry To Lay Out A Vision For Israel-Palestine Peace
Star Wars Actress Carrie Fisher Has Died

Is A Ceasefire In Sight For Syria's Warring Armies?

mark-woods Mark Woods Christian Today Contributing Editor

A Syrian boy walks through mud in the Bab Al-Salam refugee camp, near the Syrian-Turkish border.Reuters

Turkey and Russia have agreed on a proposal toward a general ceasefire in Syria, Turkey's state-run Anadolu Agency said on Wednesday, and will aim to put it into effect by midnight.

Anadolu said the two countries have reached a consensus that will be presented to participants in the conflict on expanding the ceasefire that was established in Aleppo earlier this month.

The news agency's unnamed source said "terrorist organisations" would be excluded from the deal.

A spokesman at Turkey's foreign ministry said he had no immediate comment on the report.

Russia, Iran and Turkey said last week they were ready to help broker a peace deal after holding talks in Moscow where they adopted a declaration setting out the principles any agreement should adhere to.

Advertisement

Arrangements for the talks, which would not include the United States and be distinct from separate intermittent UN-brokered negotiations, remain hazy, but Moscow has said they would take place in Kazakhstan, a close ally.

Russia's foreign minister on Tuesday said the Syrian government was consulting with the opposition ahead of possible peace talks, while a Saudi-backed opposition group said it knew nothing of the negotiations but supported a ceasefire.

Russia and Turkey back opposing sides in the conflict, with Turkey a strong supporter of the rebellion against the Assad regime. Earlier this month they negotiated a ceasefire in Aleppo that led to the evacuation of thousands of fighters and civilians.

Previous attempts at a general ceasefire have broken down within days. The umbrella group representing most of the groups fighting the regime in Syria's complex rebellion, the High Negotiations Committee, said it knew nothing about the latest initiative.

Additional reporting by Reuters

More News in World
RECOMMENDED STORIES
AROUND THE WORLD
Related news
MORE ON CHRISTIAN TODAY